Summer is approaching and usually Museum of the Albemarle would be gearing up for a summer stacked with fun, free educational programming and exhibit openings for all of you to enjoy.
We can't wait until we are able to welcome you back in person! Our staff have been working hard to bring virtual experiences to you in this digital world that we all have been adjusting to these last few months.
Lori Meads, museum educator, has started conducting History for Lunch and Tot Time at home via Zoom webinars, and she and Charlotte Patterson, education curator, are curating a program schedule for the summer and fall so you can still participate in the programs and workshops you've come to enjoy.
Although the visitor experiences at the museum will be a little different, we hope you enjoy them just the same.
Our collections/design staff created a virtual exhibit for "The Day the Lights Came On" that you can find at https://indd.adobe.com/view/c560a34e-7cb4-445b-9e16-2b71d5e63567. We also recently updated our audio tour for you to experience for free at home on your computer or cell phone. That can be found at https://www.museumofthealbemarle.com/visit/moa-mobile. You also can tour our exhibits virtually.
We have also been working on creating and uploading video content on YouTube so that you can view our past webinars and enjoy future virtual content we are producing now. Please be sure to like and subscribe to our You Tube page at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq31lctnzOaj_jWzf4B67KQ.
We understand that not all of you are on social media, so we've been keeping our website updated as much as possible with the latest content mentioned above, as well as keeping our Events and Exhibits pages updated with all the information for educational programs and exhibits you might be interested in.
If you are on social media, we have bumped up our posting across all platforms, and if you are not already following us, please like and follow us on our social media platforms:
• Facebook: @MuseumoftheAlbemarle
• Twitter: @moaecity
• Instagram: @moaelizcity
Thank you for your continued support, and for joining Museum of the Albemarle as we explore new and creative ways to offer programming while meeting state of North Carolina guidelines. We are looking forward to welcoming you back!
Barbara Putnam is operations manager and Rebecca Stiles is an administrative assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.