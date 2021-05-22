I confess to being a big “Far Side” fan, those often really strange cartoons about all kinds of things.
I recently saw one that made me both laugh and then ponder. It showed God (of course depicted by an older man in a white robe with a white beard and hair) behind a table on which there was the earth.
Behind him on a shelf was a row of jars with labels on them such as animals, fish, trees, reptiles, light skinned people, medium skinned people, dark skinned people. The cartoon shows God thinking “and just to make it interesting” as he empties a jar on the earth with the label “jerks.”
It made me laugh, but then I had a thought: “How do you and I decide who the “jerks” are? Doesn’t it always come down to the differences between us?
It is quite obvious that this world is absolutely filled with all kinds of diversity. Putting aside the cartoon, for those of us who believe that God is the Creator of everything, it follows that this diversity is not an accident, but clearly an intentional act.
I have a suspicion that God suffers the most when we invent and erect all kinds of barriers between each of us based on our God-given differences. The very diversity God instilled in his creation to make it whole and complete and beautiful is the very thing we attack and mutilate and destroy. When we fight with each other over different ideas or beliefs or interests, I believe God weeps.
As I have said consistently, the power of sin is to separate and isolate and alienate us from one another. Have you noticed that the first thing we notice, perhaps the first thing we look for, in other people is what is different from ourselves?
This ongoing process drives us, day by day, to seek out those who are the most like us. People in Jesus’ day were no different from us. They were amazed, and even threatened, by his insistence on spending time with those most different from himself. He didn’t just tolerate them, but he sought them out! Most of us don’t do that.
Jesus would tell us that the only way to live as the Creator intends is to step back, take a deep breath, and realize that every human being is on the same earthly journey.
An obvious example of sin winning the day is the seemingly endless conflict in Israel. People have very different and passionate opinions as to who is right and who is wrong, and we scream at those who don’t agree with us.
On our third trip to Israel a few years ago, several of us bishops were invited to join a group meeting of the Bereaved Parents, consisting of Israelites, Palestinians, Jews, Muslims, and Christians. As we sat in a circle in folding chairs on a hillside we could see the signs of destruction all around us.
I asked members of the group, “how in the world can you all be together and even care about one another in the midst of this chaos?”
After a little silence, one woman said with tears in her eyes, “Because we have all lost children to the violence and we need each other in order to survive.”
We are all the same, my friends. Maybe it is not obvious on the outside to the casual observer, but where it counts, we are the same, living the same human struggle for happiness, peace, joy and meaning in our lives. Whether we recognize it or not, we need each other.