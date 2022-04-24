Spring time is when most people start to think about the growing season for plants and trees. However, for many local children in the Albemarle area, spring time, mainly the last Tuesday and Wednesday of April, means the end of a season.
For many youth who are raising their 4-H livestock animals, those dates have always signaled the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock Show and Sale. For 76 years, this tradition has allowed youth to learn how to properly care for livestock, and how to properly fit and show their animals in a show ring.
Many things have changed over those 76 years. The animals look different in their body composition, and more than just steers and hogs are now exhibited. Now we actually show goats, hogs, heifers, lambs as well. The location also has moved — from a pole barn down in Weeksville to a livestock building in Elizabeth City.
While many things have changed over nearly eight decades, lots of things still remain the same. The people who attend and support these kids have ties to the show. Oftentimes our supporters are former exhibitors themselves.
The support of the five counties — Camden, Currituck, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans — coming together to support the youth with a round of applause and donating to purchase the animals at the sale is always impressive. The main purpose of this show has always been to teach youth about livestock and that is something that will never change.
The lessons that youth are taught at their homes or at the show barns can’t be learned in any other manner. These youth are learning vital knowledge and skills about not only their animals but also about where their food comes from. These animals are raised with the purpose to help teach youth about responsibility, care, compassion, teamwork and friendship — all the while knowing that the animals that they are raising are not pets but are intended for processing.
The youth get their animals at least 60 days prior to the show and spend hours each week feeding and caring for them while also training them to be shown in the show ring. Each animal takes hours of work before they can walk properly, stop, and set up for the judges’ inspection.
Youth learn that if you want to be successful in the show ring you must first be successful at home. That means practicing. This lesson is critical to the process because if a youth doesn’t put in the time at home to work with their animals and build a teamwork relationship they won’t succeed in the show ring.
The relationships these youth build with their animals are special, but they make friends outside of the show ring as well. Yes, in livestock shows, youth competitors become good friends even though they go into the ring against one other. You can oftentimes see them laughing and hanging out together once the show is over.
If you are interested in watching and learning more about what these youth are doing we welcome you to come out to the Albemarle Area 4-H Livestock arena this Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mason Lawrence is a 4-H agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.