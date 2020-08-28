In our modern world, when we are deemed unworthy for some reason (either because of our race, appearance, social/financial standing, faith/lack of faith) physical gates aren’t what always bar us from the safety of our communities. There are other gates that can close us out as well.
I think all of us have known the cruelty of middle school cliques, high school cliques, college cliques, and even church cliques. The terrifying power of psychological bullying in being left out or excluded. Mean girls, ruthless boys. Did you make the team, the squad, the court?
Do you fit in? How many friends do you have on Facebook? Did you get asked to the dance? Did she say yes when you asked her? Is your picture in the yearbook more than once? Did you get accepted, asked, invited? Are you in, or are you out?
These are the struggles we often face as we go through life. Longing for acceptance and inclusion is just part of the common human experience
While much of this is detailed in the Bible, this is true whether you believe in God or not: Life is meant to be shared; we long to feel included in the group. As human beings we are meant to live in community and in relationship with others. People may drive us crazy sometimes, but still we need each other. We may not like the company of some people, but we still need each other. As the song made famous by Three Dog Night back in 1969 says: One is the loneliest number.
Now you might say, “But Robert, some people are just born introverts — we replenish our spirits and souls best in the company of just ourselves.” True enough; in fact, I believe everyone needs time alone. And I would say regularly, I know I do. But in the same way, everyone needs to be in the company of others as well, and regularly.
I think this is one of the reasons that church is an essential thing in the lives of people. If COVID-19 has shown us anything, it is that living in forced isolation is destructive to our souls in so many ways. In the book of Genesis it is God who, during the creation of all things, states unequivocally “It is not good for a person to be alone.”
But even if you don’t have faith in the Bible, we know this is true. Isolation can be a form of severe punishment. The truth is that, given enough time, isolation can drive one mad.
The author of the book of Hebrews stresses the importance of meeting together when he said in Chapter 10:24-25: “Let us think of ways to motivate one another to acts of love and good works. And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near.”
I know that there are many concerns and uncertainties in the day and age that we live in, and we all want to see an end to the pandemic. And I know that some think that extreme isolation is a way to help combat it.
We are not the first humans to face this kind of thing, and we will probably not be the last. But I believe that in many ways, the forced isolation is as dangerous and destructive as the disease itself. We will never know the exact toll and cost this extended isolation and the social/financial destruction it has caused in the lives of people.
But certainly part of that toll is the extreme loneliness that is so pervasive in our community and our nation. It is not good for a person to spend their lives in isolation.
In our community many churches have made the decision to keep their doors closed. I will not question their decision to do so. However, many churches have made the decision to open their doors and meet on a regular basis while still taking extra precautions to keep people safe.
Whether it is church or a small group or as a family, it is so important that we invest and live our lives with other people, because one is in fact the loneliest number.
Robert Bess is lead pastor at Journey Christian Church.