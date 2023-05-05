“When I win your heart I’m gonna paint it cherry red.”
With apologies to those significantly older than I am, or significantly younger, I summon those of you who were in the 1980s with me to recall how you felt the first time you heard “Midnight Blue” by Lou Gramm.
I never really understood the point of the song’s words. It’s one of those songs that feels vaguely earnest, enough so that you think it must be making some profound (or at least fairly serious) point, yet it never has been entirely clear to me what that point is supposed to be.
Gramm is probably much better known as the lead singer of “Foreigner,” whose piercing voice powered hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
But he released a solo album in late 1986 or early 1987.
Soon “Midnight Blue” seemed to be on the radio non-stop, and if you were ask me what 1987 sounded like, that is the song I would point to.
Even now it takes me back to that time and that place (Louisburg and the Franklin Times newspaper) every time I hear it.
But back to the point, or more precisely, the question of whether there really is a point.
Early in the song, the singer offers as wisdom something he attributes to his father: “Son, life is simple. There’s cherry red and midnight blue.”
I admit I’m still not sure what that means. I’m not even sure if it’s supposed to be taken seriously as advice about the meaning of life — or is just some kind of strange joke.
But about a year ago I heard the song again and decided in that moment that “cherry red” represents what is overt, obvious, unabashed and clearly understood. “Midnight blue,” on the other hand, represents what is hidden, secret, or simply mysterious.
So if we continue with this line of thought, most everything in life can fit into the category of what we understand clearly and are willing to state overtly, or the category of what we understand dimly — or not at all.
And maybe that’s it.
If not, it’s still a catchy tune that perfectly describes for me the shape of my life in that year in which I was only about one year into my first full-time job and was trying to figure out what being a small-town newspaper reporter was all about while adjusting to married life and preparing to become a parent.
All of that — newspaper reporting, marriage, parenthood — was definitely as mysterious as midnight blue at that point.
And don’t believe that if you win someone’s heart, you’re going to paint it cherry red.
Not in a million years.
