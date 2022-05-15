It’s storm season, the time of year to get prepared in case of a hurricane, storm or tornado. Storm season can start in June and last as late as November.
Storms may also result in a warning or a watch issued by the National Weather Service. What’s the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning?
Tornado watches urge you to be prepared for the possibility of a tornado in or near the watch area. Typically a watch area is large and covers multiple counties where a tornado may touch down.
To be prepared, talk over your emergency plans with your family, check your supplies, and know your safe room(s). Be ready to act quickly if a tornado warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.
A tornado warning is issued when a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. It means there is imminent danger to life and property. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county).
When a tornado warning is issued, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. If you live in a mobile home, are in a vehicle, or are outside, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Plan ahead not only for the beginning of the storm but for after the storm. Make sure to have a safe route for leaving your home and to notify family members of possible locations you will be traveling to. Provide them with contact numbers.
Collect important papers such as birth and marriage certificates, insurance policies, medication lists so they can easily be taken with you. Inventory your home items and post a list on a Google drive or put it in a watertight container.
If possible secure anything outdoors (furniture, toys, bicycles, bird feeders, doghouses, boats, trailers) that may become airborne. Turn off your home’s water supply. Make sure to have insurance company phone numbers handy and purchase disposable camera(s).
If you take to the road, make sure to have a full tank of gas, cloth face coverings for every member of your family, a first aid kit, blankets, towels, a 3-day supply of water per person, personal hygiene items, flashlights and batteries, phones and computer cords, cash and bank cards. Also take identification you may need to return to your property.
If you stay home, move to an interior room away from doors and windows. Stay away from telephones, electrical outlets and water pipes as they can conduct lighting. If power goes off, turn off major appliances to avoid a surge when power is restored. Turn off electricity if flooding begins.
Returning home after a major disaster can be both dangerous and difficult. Use care when entering a disaster area, and be ready to deal with the conditions at hand.
Make sure power and water sources are stable and secured before entering your area. Walk or drive cautiously. Debris-filled streets are dangerous. Washouts may weaken roads and bridges, causing them to collapse under a vehicle’s weight.
Do not carry lanterns or torches; they could start a fire. Only use a flashlight. The mud left behind by floodwaters can contain sewage and chemicals. Clean and disinfect everything that got wet; throw out cosmetics and medicines that came in contact with floodwaters.
Make sure any food items that may have been contaminated by floodwaters are discarded. Do the same with any foods left in the refrigerator if the power went out. “When in doubt, throw it out.”
It takes a long time to recover from a disaster. Take your time and pace yourself. Plan a reasonable amount of activity each day. Include children in cleanup and recovery activities when it’s safe and appropriate. Watch for signs of stress in yourself and family members. If you can’t shake feelings of despair, get professional help.
While life will not be the same as before the disaster happened, you can and will recover. Remember: Act now, make a plan, make a list, and get prepared. Also, sign up for Code Red alerts with your local emergency management agency and other agencies.
For more information on disaster preparedness and recovery visit the following sites:
• https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/hurricane-preparedness; Printable-national-hurricane-preparedness-foodsafetyandsevereweather-infographic.pdf
Della Hicks is an adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program educator with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.