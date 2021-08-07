The Bible describes the Pool of Bethesda in Jerusalem which was believed to have healing power, especially for the first one getting in each day, and there was a constant stream of those who were sick, blind, lame, or, crippled, seeking relief.
There is a story in the Gospel of Jesus encountering a paralyzed man who had been coming to the pool for 38 years with hopes of being healed. Jesus asked him, “Do you want to be made well?” The man replied, “Sir, I have no one to put me into the pool when the water is stirred up, and someone always steps down before me.” Jesus said, “Arise, take up your mat, and walk.” Immediately the man was made well and took up his mat and walked.
What catches my attention is Jesus’ question. It seems kind of like a “duh” question, doesn’t it? Why else would the man have been there?
Yet, when you think about it, 38 years is a long time to wait for a miracle, especially when the conditions were so obviously impossible to meet. The man admitted that he had no hope of getting in first, so you have to wonder why he kept coming back, over and over, when there was no reasonable chance that he would find success.
So, maybe Jesus’ question is not so remarkable. Perhaps he said, “Do you really want to be made well? Because, if you do, you are going about it the wrong way, and something has to change.”
When it comes to being made well, physically or otherwise, repetition is not necessarily a virtue. We have all heard that the definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result.
So, when it comes to being made well, finding a new and healthier dimension to our lives, repetition is not the answer. Too often we simply repeat misinformation, rehearse old prejudices, practice tired patterns of behavior, and replay thoughts, opinions, and beliefs formed years ago. Are they still valid, and more importantly, are they leading us where we want to go in our life?
Jesus asks us, “Do you really want to be made well?” Do you want a more abundant life? Maybe you need a new approach. Dare to do things differently. Dare to change your routine. Change your diet. Cultivate new friendships. Break old habits. Learn new ways to relate to the people around you. Step back and take a good look to see what is working and what is not, no matter how long you have done it a certain way. Do I need to add something? Do I need to drop something?
“Do you want to be made well?” In the final analysis, it is a question each of us must answer for ourself. What do I want to be healed of? What is in the way of healing? Is it self-imposed? What is it in my life that keeps me from feeling whole? Are there things I need to let go of? Am I holding on to anger, or nursing some injustice or hurt from the past, or is there grief in my life I have not truly dealt with? Is there a destructive habit or practice in my life that I have been unwilling to change, even when I know it is preventing me from “being made well?”
God’s promise through Jesus to that man in Jerusalem, and to you and me, is that he will lead us, and walk with us to a newer and fuller life if we do the necessary part of being honest with ourselves.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.