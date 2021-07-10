Editor’s note: This is a condensed version of a recent sermon by the Rev. Brad Giffin, pastor at Towne South Church of Christ.
A Rabbi was teaching a classroom full of young Jewish boys, and he noted the Jewish people had just observed their 5,759th year as a people. Now contrast that with the Chinese people who have only observed their 4,692 yeart as a people, he said. What does that mean to you as a Jew? he asked.
After a moment of silence, a student raised his hand.
“Yes David, the rabbi said, “What does it mean?” David said, “It means the Jewish people had to suffer without Chinese food for 1,067 years.”
Probably not too many of us have ever had to suffer without food. All of us have been hungry before, but I wonder if any of us here have ever been close to starving.
Sir Earnest Shackleton and three companions left their camp in Antarctica on four ponies in the summer of 1908 to try to find the South Pole. Several weeks later the ponies were dead, and their rations were almost gone, so Shackleton’s team turned around to head back to their base, their goal not accomplished. In his book on the expedition called “The Heart of the Antarctic,” Shackleton describes what they thought and talked about on their way back to their base camp. Staggering along, racked with dysentery, almost completely out of food, not having a clue whether they’d survive, “All they talked about was food,” he said. “Banquets and feasts, gourmet delights, sumptuous menus.” Every waking hour was occupied with thoughts of eating.
We don’t know what it’s like to be truly hungry. But the people in Palestine, the people whom Jesus was speaking to understood what it meant to live on the border of hunger. All it would take is a drought one season or an invasion by an enemy army, and you could starve to death. And it was in this setting that they heard Jesus make a promise of satisfaction guaranteed. Jesus said in Matthew 5:6, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.”
In the Beatitudes Jesus gives us the formula for ultimate fulfillment. It begins by being poor in spirit, acknowledging that you are spiritually bankrupt before God. That leads to mourning or sorrow over sin, which then leads to repentance. There may be many things to repent of, but the main thing to repent of is your failure to allow God to lead and direct your life.
That leads to the third Beatitude of meekness, which is to submit to God’s authority and control of your life. It’s saying, “God I’m willing to do whatever your want me to do.”
And that leads to the fourth Beatitude: hungering and thirsting for righteousness. The number one priority in God’s kingdom is to pursue righteousness. That is now your primary purpose in life. That’s your new mission, because it’s only when you make hungering and thirsting for righteousness your primary mission that you receive the guarantee of a truly satisfying life.
In his book, “The Higher Happiness,” Ralph Sockman writes about this pursuit of righteousness this way. He says, “We have a common saying that ‘The wish is father to the thought.’ We might also coin a proverb that the wish is big brother to the will. Our wills follow our wishes around as little boys trail their big brothers.”
Then Sockman asks the question: “If wishes are so powerful that they father our thoughts, and lead our wills, does not the strategy of the good life suggesting giving more attention to our wishes?”
You see, whatever you hunger and thirst for in life is going to lead and direct where you go and what you do. Your desires will direct your thoughts, attitudes and actions. That’s why is so important that we hunger and thirst for the right things.
King Solomon in the Old Testament was actually in a position to conduct one of the greatest experiments of all time. His goal was to try to discover what brings true meaning, fulfillment and satisfaction in life. He tried wine, women (he had 300 wives and 700 concubines), wealth (he was the wealthiest man in the world), achievement (he built the grandest parks and gardens in the world) and fame (people from all over the world, even queen Sheba from Egypt, came to visit him). He tried it all and in the end he concluded, “It’s all meaningless a chasing after the wind. The grand goal of life, the thing that brings ultimate satisfaction in life he concluded was to, as he states in Ecclesiastes 12:13, “fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.”
In other words, just do the right thing. Do what God tells you to do. Make that your primary ambition in life. In every decision, in every situation, ask yourself, what is the right thing to do? What would God have me do? And then do it.
Now, in order to do that you have know God, you have to become familiar with him and his ways. The primary way that we do that is though his Word, the Bible. God reveals himself, his character, and nature, and God reveals his truth about what is right and wrong, what is just and good in his word. So part of hungering and thirsting for righteousness is desiring to know and understand God’s Word.
I ran across a story about Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower and how they came together. They met at a dinner party. He was so struck by her the first time he saw her that he asked her out. She told him to call her in one month. He called her the next day. He called her every 15 minutes the next day, until she finally agreed to go out with him that night. He arrived four hours early, and they were engaged within three months.
That’s what I would call a passionate pursuit. And I wonder if the term, “passionate pursuit” describes how we feel about God. Or have we lost our hunger and thirst for him?
There’s a story in the Old Testament about Jacob, who went off to the land of his fathers. While he was there, he saw a girl and fell in love. He was passionate about her. Her name was Rachel. He was so in love, the Bible says he worked seven years for the right to marry her, and it seemed like nothing to him. But if you know the story: Rachel’s father didn’t give Rachel to Jacob on their wedding night. Instead, the father tricked Jacob and gave him Leah. But Jacob wasn’t passionate about Leah. He married her. He honored the covenant. He kept his commitments. But he was never passionate about Leah.
That’s what we make God feel like. We make God feel like Leah instead of Rachel. Oh, we go to church, we keep our commitments, we fulfill our obligations. But we’d rather have Rachel. And the tragic irony of it all is that God is no Leah, and the things that we hunger for more than God, are no Rachel.
In Matthew 5:6, Jesus said, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.” He also declares in John 6:35, “I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty.”
That is the promise of satisfaction guaranteed. But you are never going to make seeking his Kingdom and his righteousness the number one priority in your life until you believe that promise. I’d venture to say we all believe that Jesus can save. The problem is, we’re not sure Jesus can satisfy. Oh, he can get us to heaven, we’re just not confident he’s enough for right now.
Jesus’ call to the Kingdom is a call of passion. It is a call to love God, not just to be casually loyal to him. We are to love him with all our heart, all our soul,
righteousness above everything else in this world, and when we do, we’ll discover an unshakable inner peace, contentment, and satisfaction, that all the pain, problems, and troubles of this world cannot take away. ...
I want you to know that you can have everything this world can afford, but if you don’t have the Lord you’ll be empty. The words of Jesus are true: “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness for they will be filled.”
When World War II was over, Europe was inundated with orphans. In one part of Europe they built a big camp to keep all the orphans. But they noticed that there was a common problem they all shared: they had trouble going to sleep at night. So the camp brought in a child psychologist to try to figure out why. After all, the orphans were well cared for, they had beds, they had clothes, they had a place to shower, and they had food to eat. But after talking with the kids the psychologist recommended that when they were put to bed at night, each be handed a slice of bread — not to eat, but just to hold. And they found that helped the kids go to sleep.
You see, the kids had lived so long on the verge of starvation that they had grown to fear that tomorrow there wouldn’t be anything to eat. And simply by holding a slice of bread, they were able to be content and at peace. Jesus said, “I am the bread of life. He who comes to me will never go hungry, and he who believes in me will never be thirsty.”
If you believe that today, and you’ve not yet surrendered your life to the Lord, we want to give you the opportunity to do that.