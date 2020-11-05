Let’s talk a little bit about believing. Belief is a slippery thing because it is always tinged with doubt. Belief is the way we deal with the uncertainties of life. Believing begins with an assumption about what is real, what is really true and really important.
Have you ever noticed how people look when they use the word “real?” Their brows furrow, lips straighten, because “real” is a serious thing to us. We say to our children, “When you get out into the real world….” Then we imply that the real world is a serious, harsh, and unsympathetic place.
Every year we celebrate at Christmas things like joy, peace, wonder, uniqueness, amazement, gentleness, warmth, togetherness. That is lovely and feels quite nice, but it is not very “realistic” and soon we are back in the harsh reality we believe the world is truly all about.
But what if we have it all backwards? What if joy, wonder, peace, and gentleness are what life is really about? What if harshness and bitterness and conflict are a passing phase?
Consider the baby whose birth we celebrate every Christmas. Consider all babies for that matter. They are born with the firm belief that joy, wonder, peace and love are the norms of life.
Babies are so convinced that warmth, gentleness, and togetherness are what life is about that they regard life without these things as not worth living. If they are deprived of these things they will turn their faces to the wall and die.
But slowly and patiently the elders of the world teach them that they must accept pain and injustice and division as part of life, and they must compromise and go along to get along. Slowly, the baby becomes “well adjusted” and his/her expectations about what is most important in life change to “reality.”
The unique thing about Jesus is that he never accepted that prevailing notion. He believed, he behaved, as if joy, wonder, peace, gentleness, warmth, and togetherness are what life is about.
He told the world, “You have it backwards. Isolation and separation are the aberrations of life. You were born wise and learned foolishness.” He said that unless we approach life as a little child, we will never even begin to see what it is all about ... in reality.
If we believed what Jesus believed, would we not cry out against the injustice, isolation and division we see all around us in our families, in our neighborhoods, and in the world? Would we not spend our lives working to eradicate evil, suffering, and exploitation?
It's an intriguing possibility, but not very realistic is it? Jesus believed that it is. Do we?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.