The pagan world in Paul’s day had no hope of life after death. A typical inscription on a grave demonstrates this fact:
I was not
I become
I am not
I care not
The Thessalonians were confused about the second coming and that caused them grief. It was to give hope and comfort that Paul wrote about this momentous event.
They had been expecting Jesus to return before they died. First century Christians never thought that physical death would occur for them. In the first chapter of this letter (1:10) Paul commends them for “waiting for God’s Son from heaven.”
It’s possible that the Thessalonians saw the death of saints prior to the Lord’s coming as a kind of punishment. If someone’s death was seen as a punishment from the Lord it would naturally call into question whether that person would share in the full enjoyment of the Lord’s coming on the last day.
How about you? Are you confident of your salvation and that you will see the Lord on that day and hear Him say, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your reward?”
I Thessalonians 4 gives us three facts of which we can be confident. First, verses 14 and 15 emphasize the return of Jesus.
A man said to his friend, “I hear you lost your wife. I’m so sorry.” His friend replied, “No, I didn’t lose her. You can’t lose something when you know where it is ... and I know where she is.”
On the authority of the Word of God we also know what will happen. Jesus will one day return and bring His people with Him.
Secondly, when Jesus returns in the air we will hear, as it states in verse 16, a “shout” and “the voice of the archangel with the trumpet of God.” Whether we Christians live or die, we have nothing to fear because Jesus will come either with us or for us! The fact of His return is a comfort to our hearts.
Thirdly, there will be a reunion with loved ones like never before. We will meet the Lord in the air, in person. It will be a glorious meeting because we shall have glorified bodies. It will be an everlasting meeting for we shall be “forever with the Lord.”
In an old British cemetery not far from Windsor Castle is a quaint inscription on a gravestone. It reads:
Pause, my friend, as you walk by;
As you are now, so once was I.
As I am now, so you will be.
Prepare, my friend to follow me.
A few years later, someone was reading the inscription and added these lines:
To follow you is not my intent,
Until I know which way you went.
Billions of people around the world are close to death and do not even realize their danger. Christians need to be passionate about the Lord’s return.
Because of the rate of change in the semi-conductor industry Donald Luskin, chief investment officer at Trend Mecrolytics of Melno Park, California, says that semi-conductor companies must be “absolutely addicted to the idea of growth.”
The church today could use some of Luskin’s advice as well! Too many churches have lost the passion for growth, and with it has been the loss of bold evangelism.
Jesus is returning soon. The church must work while it is still day. For as John 9:4 states, “Night is coming when no man can work.”