There is an interesting verse in Mark’s gospel. In Mark 16:12, the verse states that Jesus appeared in a different form to two of His followers who were walking from Jerusalem into the country. Now, theologians have differing thoughts on this verse. I do not know what Mark meant, but I do know what it means to me and my ministry.

Jesus still appears in different forms today. In Revelation 5:5 and John 5:22, Jesus is described as The Lion of the Tribe of Judah. Some people are incredibly comfortable viewing Jesus in this way. He is the mighty warrior who overcomes. Sometimes this is the only form in which they can view their Savior. They rebuke anyone who views Jesus in any other way.


Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.