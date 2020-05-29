“Enter through the narrow gate; for the gate is wide and the way is broad that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. For the gate is small and the way is narrow that leads to life; and there are few who find it.” — Matthew 7:13-14
There are all kinds of roads. Of the more than four million miles of roads in our country some are good and some are not. Some are a joy to travel on and some are not.
Much of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway in New York City is elevated. And it has potholes. You can actually see through it to the street down below in places. Some roads are dangerous because we have people on our highways that have more horsepower than horse sense.
In Richmond, Virginia, there are still cobblestone streets built over 250 years ago that are in better condition than some roads I have traveled on. In 1963 I traveled the beautiful and scenic Route 66 across our country to California. I’ve traveled the Queens Highway in Canada that stretches for thousands of miles across the entire width of Canada. And when you find a road that has survived traffic for hundreds of years you know one thing is certain: someone laid a deep foundation for it. And that should be a lesson for us.
In the Sermon on the Mount Jesus said that we choose to travel one of two highways. One is broad and leads to destruction. The second is narrow and leads to life eternal. It is the King’s Highway. And when Jesus says, “Enter” that means we have to make a decision. There are only two ways.
Many do not like the fact that there is only one way to heaven. We like to put people in categories. We talk about people being in the upper class, middle class or lower class. But God does not divide people horizontally. God always divides men vertically. Right and left. Sheep and goats. Saved and lost.
In Matthew verses 13 and 14, He said there are only two kinds of travelers and two kinds of roads. In verse 17, He said there are only two kinds of trees: good trees that bring forth good fruit and a bad tree that brings forth bad fruit. Then in verses 24-27, He talks about two kinds of builders: those who build on a firm foundation and those who build on sand. Jesus never preached to please people. He only wanted to please His Heavenly Father.
Many today would say that this is being narrow-minded. But Jesus said, “I am the way the truth and the life; no man comes unto the Father but by Me.” (John 14:6) Jeremiah 21:8 states, “Behold, I set before you the way of life and the way of death.” That’s all. That’s it. That’s narrow.
But think about how many places in our life we want narrow instead of broad. You want the airplane pilot to be very narrow-minded. If you’re flying on an airplane you want the flaps down, the landing gear down, and the very skills that only the pilot has.
People want their pharmacist to be very narrow-minded. They want the exact prescription or there can be serious complications.
People want their banker to be very narrow-minded when he’s handling their money.
They want everyone in every area to be very narrow-minded. But somehow, when it comes to that which matters the most, eternal life, they just say, well, it doesn’t make a lot of difference.
The Lord Jesus said there are two ways: there is a decision to face. We cannot be neutral. He said in Matthew 12:30, “He who is not with Me is against Me.” The decision to not decide is a decision. You are free to not choose. But you are not free to choose the consequences of your choices.
It is a holy highway. Which road are you traveling these days?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.