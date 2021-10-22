We all keep hearing about “The Big Lie” these days, and while I am not brave or stupid enough to step into the quagmire, I find myself thinking about the tension between lies and truth in our lives. (I do have an opinion, but to share it would lose one-half of you or the other!)
Is there absolute truth or is truth relative? It seems to me that it is very dangerous if there is no universal truth. If all truth changes from person to person and from situation to situation, there is no firm ground, no dependable reference point.
There is a valid contradiction to everything. If you have a coat on and I don’t, I might say, “It is cold,” and you might say, “It is not cold.” Both statements are true, mine for me, and yours for you, because truth is relative and subjective in this case.
But when I say, “there is a God,” you might say, “no, there is not.” These statements cannot both be true because they deal with something objective and outside of what we feel or think. The statement “there is a God” is either true or false absolutely.
Today the will and beliefs of the crowd seem to be regarded as truth. Issues such as abortion, euthanasia, homosexuality, and war are decided by “community standards.” This means that the view of the majority holds sway, or even the minority when it has the clout. Other than this voice, no outside or higher authority is recognized. The “truth” is predominant public opinion, and we are so used to it that God is ignored as irrelevant or even non-existent.
The problem is that we are egocentric beings. I can see the world only from my perspective, and the same is true for you. One of the results of this reality is that many people go through life without ever knowing what truth is. Each time they find someone or something to believe in, sooner or later they are disappointed, and move on to something or someone else. Their understanding of what defines truth is constantly changing.
Think about the old example of several blind men describing the elephant they had touched with their own hands. Compare the various understanding each had of the animal depending on whether they touched the trunk, an ear, a foot, or a tail. Each would be telling the truth, but none of them would know the whole truth.
So, yes, truth about all of the things we argue about is subjective and situational, and can change over time. In a way, it is really kind of silly when you think about it. To be accurate in these discussions we should use words such “opinion,” “belief,” or “understanding,” instead of “truth.”
For me to expect everyone else to see the world just as I do is silly and obviously impossible; yet people spend their lives furious that others do not share their opinions, views, ideas, beliefs and conclusions. It is the very definition of ignorance when you think about it. But we still all do it, some more than others.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have somewhere to go to in our lives which we knew beyond a shadow of doubt gave us the truth? Not the “truth” about all of the stuff we argue about, but the truth about life itself?
The answer is in a person. Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life.” For those who choose to believe him, we have our permanent value system. He is the measuring stick by which we evaluate our beliefs, opinions, values, and most importantly, how we treat other people, especially those with different “truths” from ourselves.