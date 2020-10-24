We have to be taught to hate.
Little boys do not suddenly stitch together their own Klansman robes. Young girls do not look longingly at vests in shop windows with visions of being a suicide bomber.
Yes, children will readily turn sticks into swords and guns for their play. But, on their own, they do not name someone as “other,” the enemy, an object of hate. You have to be taught to name the ones to be feared and fought as “those other people who are not like us,” who are to be feared and even hated.
And while the color of someone’s skin does not readily carry values, children can learn to hate based on the differing shades as easily as they can be taught to hate a group of people with different beliefs or lifestyles.
How far hatred can carry the human heart was made crushingly clear 19 years ago. On Sept. 11, our country experienced a day of almost unimaginable terror, grief, shock, and anger as the twin towers in New York crumbled to the ground, the Pentagon was attacked and a plane with innocent people crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Before night fell, the 19 hijackers had killed 2,973 people and sent out waves of grief around the world.
Those hijackers had been fed a steady diet of hate. They were consumed by that hate that fed a desire to lash out against the United States in an act of terror more important to them than their own lives. The carnage of that morning gouged a deep wound in the psyche of the United States.
All these years later, the wound has not completely healed. We fought back, first against the Taliban in Afghanistan, and then against Saddam Hussein and those who supported him in Iraq. SEAL Team Six took out Osama Bin Laden, the man behind the terror. Yet none of these actions has brought healing. The surface is scarred over. The pain remains.
We have learned that once we are taught to demonize those we hate, then any act can be justified. In the death camps of Nazi Germany, we discovered that one can be raised on the poetry of Goethe, the breathtakingly beautiful compositions of Bach, and the moving operas of Wagner, yet use the finest tools and means of human understanding to systematically try to wipe out an entire people.
Looking at such acts of extreme violence, we must ask, “are there not some crimes too heinous to forgive?” We ask, “isn’t forgiving the perpetrators of Sept. 11 too much to ask? How could those of us who remain alive even have the right to forgive?”
The answer from scripture is two-fold. First, scripture teaches that judgment is for God alone. Second, we are to forgive as we have been forgiven. This is tough stuff.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu is one of my heroes. I actually had the terrifying privilege of preaching to him and his wife when they visited Christ Episcopal Church in Dayton, Ohio when I was the rector. He knows about forgiveness through the courageous act of helping lead South Africa through truth and reconciliation after the end of apartheid. The process involved thousands of acts of confession and forgiveness.
Tutu has written of this process saying, “Forgiveness does not mean condoning what has been done. It means taking what happened seriously and not minimizing it; drawing out the sting in the memory that threatens to poison our entire existence. It involves trying to understand the perpetrators and so have empathy, to try to stand in their shoes and appreciate the sort of pressures and influences that might have conditioned them. Forgiving means abandoning your right to pay back the perpetrator in his own coin, but it is a loss that liberates the victim. Forgiveness does not have to mean forgetting, and reconciliation is not always possible, but as followers of the Prince of Peace, we must try.”
God became human in Jesus of Nazareth. He lived among us, not just teaching about love, but more importantly, showing us the love of God. Jesus chose to show power through his powerlessness on the cross. Jesus continually gave the example of turning the other cheek, of offering mercy, love, and forgiveness.
Jesus also gave us a pattern for how humans can live godly lives. And it all flies in the face of what the world teaches us, and what our personal feelings are yelling at us. Jesus’ example was vital, because men and women do not naturally let go of past hurts. We have to learn grace and forgiveness.
Children do not learn to forgive unless they are shown by example. And, yes, we have to be taught to love.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.