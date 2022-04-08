Continuing toward resurrection Sunday, I consider Jesus’ last supper. Each gospel records the details associated with this meal differently. Regardless, essential elements remain consistent across each gospel narrative whether it be Matthew 26:17–30, Mark 14:12–26, Luke 22:7–38 or John 13:1-17. Each description gives us insight into living in Christlikeness.
Today, I want to put aside the details of all the gospel narratives except Mark. Mark records that while Jesus and His disciples were reclining at the table, He said to them that one of them would betray Him. Mark writes that the 12 were saddened and questioned Jesus, saying that He could not be talking about them.
According to Mark 14:18-20, Jesus replied that the one who was dipping bread into the bowl with Him, that one would be the betrayer.
Concentrating only on Mark’s account, coupled with how the 1st century Jews ate, it is possible multiple disciples were dipping bread into the bowl as Jesus spoke. If this is the case, how do you think Peter felt when he denied knowing Jesus, not once but three times? He might have thought denial was the “betrayal” Jesus prophesied.
How about some of the other disciples who would disperse later that evening and early the following day? Perhaps some of them thought, “I have left the Master; indeed, I am the one who betrayed Jesus.”
In Mark’s gospel, Jesus does not name Judas as the betrayer. Matthew and John both have Jesus naming Judas, but neither Mark nor Luke record this detail.
Focusing on Mark’s narrative, where Jesus does not name Judas, we can learn something valuable about living in Christlikeness. In this moment of not naming Judas, Jesus is showing kindness, generosity, faithfulness and self-control — four fruits of the Spirit. Fruits that the Christian should demonstrate.
Jesus is showing kindness. Jesus could have started a revolt against Judas by naming him at the supper. Think about how agitated the 12 were at Jesus’ expression that there was a betrayer in their midst. Despite Judas’ unkindness toward Jesus, Jesus showed kindness toward him. I ask myself, “How quickly would I show Christlikeness facing my betrayer?”
Generosity is another fruit Jesus is demonstrating. The 11 followers could have all ganged up on the betrayer and “took care” of him before he had a chance to betray Jesus. In Mark’s gospel, it is a very merciful act when Jesus does not name Judas. Jesus is treating His betrayer with incredible generosity. “Would I show generosity if I were in Jesus’ place?” I ask.
Additionally, Jesus is showing Judas great faithfulness. Jesus’ fidelity, even to His betrayer, makes me understand how hard it is to crucify the flesh and walk in the Spirit. “Could I be Christ-like in this situation?” I ask.
Finally, self-control. How many of us would have named the betrayer and let our friends take care of him? Jesus demonstrated self-control and showed us what it looks like to walk in the Spirit.
May we consider the life lessons Jesus lived as we continue toward resurrection Sunday. With the help of His Spirit, may we attempt to replicate Jesus’ actions. May we model what it looks like to be a follower of Christ — living in Christlikeness.