The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor at New Hope United Methodist Church. It’s published with the pastor’s permission.
In the Gospel of Matthew, in Chapter 16 verses 13-20, Jesus is finally alone with His disciples where they can talk honestly and openly without fear of reprisal.
Jesus asks them, “Who do men say that I, the Son of Man, am?”
I looked up the phrase “son of Man.” According to the Aramaic of that period, the phrase meant simply “an ordinary man” or “an ordinary human being.”
This is not a trick question. What Jesus is asking is, “Who do people think I am, or who do people believe that I am?” Me, Jesus, the ordinary person, standing right here with you: who do they think I am?
Of course, Jesus had been anything but ordinary. He had been traveling, healing the sick, driving out demons, preaching powerfully, spreading love, calming the crowds, feeding the multitudes, and standing up to, and correcting, the religious leaders of the day.
The overwhelming answer to Jesus’ question was: a man of God. The crowds believed Jesus to be a man of God. Maybe one of the prophets of old, or like them. An ordinary person, who was close to God, someone through whom God was working miracles.
And that was a safe thing to say. Everyone knew God could work miracles. And scripture is full of stories of God working through ordinary people to perform the extraordinary.
But this group, gathered here with Jesus, listening and learning, was not the world. They were not folks on the outside looking in, just catching glimpses of Jesus. They were His disciples, and had been living Jesus’ life, traveling with Him. They had seen Jesus walk on water. They had seen Him calm the seas. Jesus reacted to events differently than anyone they had ever known or heard of. Jesus had shared things with them that he hadn’t shared with anyone else. And this was one of those moments.
So Jesus said to them, “But who do you say that I am?”
Simon Peter answered, “You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”
We know Jesus to be the son of God. God, here on this earth. Most of the world now knows that we believe Jesus is the son of God. We are probably not going to be killed for saying it out loud. But in that day and time, there was only one son of God, and he was the emperor of the Roman Empire.
So when Peter spoke those words, there was most likely a collective gasp from the others. Just saying “son of God” aloud could have gotten all of them tortured and killed.
Peter was not speaking lightly; he wasn’t repeating what he had heard in the past. God placed this on his heart, and Peter spoke the words aloud.
No Jesus, you’re not just an ordinary man,” Peter was telling Jesus. You are not just a prophet. You are not just a man of God. You are the son of God. You are God in human form. The Messiah. The Christ. The one who has been promised. You have come to redeem Israel.
Wow, what a revelation from God. This was not something to just be said, and then shrug your shoulders. This revelation was the foundation for Christ’s holy church. This was the bedrock on which Christ built His church.
This belief, this knowledge that could only come from God, is that He loved us so much that He gave up a piece of His divinity. God came down to earth, was born, and experienced life as one of us. He became one of us, an “ordinary” person, so that we could come to know Him. So that through Jesus Christ, through God in human form, we could come to know about God’s love for us.
Do you want to know what God would be like if He were a human? Read about Christ. Do you want to know how God would deal with day-to-day issues? Read about Christ. When you accept Christ into your heart, you are accepting God.
In Matthew 16, Verse 19, Jesus says, “And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven.” While we have been learning about how Jesus taught His disciples, we’ve also been learning how to be His disciples. He’s taught us about God, the Father. He’s taught us about temptation and sin. Taught us about loving our neighbor. Taught us about ourselves. Taught us about others, and about the world. Taught us about the devil, the liar, the one who would try trick us into being less than we are or could be. Taught us about the Kingdom of Heaven. Taught us how to live into the Kingdom of Heaven. One might say, through these lessons and many others, Jesus has given His disciples and us the keys to the Kingdom of Heaven.
Continuing in Verse 19, Jesus says, “And whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.”
In other words, Jesus is saying to his disciples: If there is sin that you prohibit or bind, then it will not happen and there will not be sin. If there is sin that you as My disciples, permit or loose, then it is going to happen, and there will be sin. On earth and in heaven, to the good and to the bad, to the faithful and the unfaithful. You, My disciples are called to lead, to teach by example.
It was common for the rabbis of that day to interpret for people what was and was not allowed. Jesus was commanding his disciples to be aware of this. He was telling them, you are my leaders, my disciples, and what you allow will be. What you allow the world to do, through your words, actions and beliefs, is what will be. The sins you allow will be free to roam the earth, will be seen as OK. When you stand and call sin a sin, and you abhor it, and you avoid it, then it will not be OK, it will not be allowed to roam the earth.
Jesus gives us the keys to the Kingdom of Heaven. He tells us how to live into the kingdom. But Jesus doesn’t just talk about the Kingdom; He lives the Kingdom of Heaven. He talks the talk, and he walks the walk.
We need to be reading scriptures, and asking questions of each other. We need to be prodding one another to find answers, to share revelations from God, to inspire one another. We need to discuss and grow into the Kingdom.
Jesus Christ is the son of God. That is the foundation of the Christian faith. Upon this rock, Christ built His church.