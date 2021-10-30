“Beware, and be on your guard against every form of greed, for not even when one has an abundance does his life consist of his possessions.” — Luke 12:15
Years ago I learned a valuable lesson from a very successful minister. Each year he would take a month to preach on stewardship. When another preacher challenged him and said if he didn’t stop preaching on money his church building would soon be empty, Brother Bob wrote back, “Last month when I preached on stewardship we had over 40 new members added to the church. How many did you have?” There was no reply. When I followed Brother Bob’s example over 40 years ago the church never had a financial problem.
Jesus talked more about money than He did heaven and hell combined. Sixteen of the 38 parables are lessons about managing our resources. There is a reason why the Bible is full of scriptures about money. People desperately need wisdom when it comes to their personal finances.
When we think about Jesus the one word that comes to mind is “love.” But I think Jesus realized more of us would struggle with our spending habits than with loving those around us. There are many people who love people unconditionally but are living paycheck to paycheck or are in debt up to their eyeballs.
Dave Ramsey said, “Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.”
I wish everyone could learn the valuable lesson that I learned many years ago. It is not just about money, it’s about being generous. As Dave Ramsey said, it’s about having money to give back.
Jesus told a parable about a farmer who was consumed by his possessions. His fields yielded super crops but his reaction was typical of most Americans. He said, “I’m going to tear down my barns and built bigger barns. I’ll store up my goods, and I’ll have plenty to enjoy when I retire.”
Today we would have considered him a great success. But Jesus called him a fool because he had placed too high a value on his possessions. And from that parable, and the teachings of Jesus that follows in Luke 12, we find several thoughts that will help us think clearly about our money.
Jesus’ first statement was, “Beware of all kinds of greed, because a man’s life does not consist in the abundance of things that he possesses.” It’s not wrong to increase the yield or build warehouses. The problem here was that the primary focus of life was what he had. Jesus was saying, “Don’t allow possessions to be your god.” Make God the one you worship.
Second, in 20 seconds of reading Luke 12:16-21, the farmer uses the word “I” or “my” a dozen times. Trusting completely in himself. But Jesus is saying don’t trust in yourself. Don’t trust your possessions. The more you have the more you have to insure, to protect, store up, and guard. Put your trust in God.
Third, can you pass the test of contentment? One of the characteristics of the materialists is discontentment. Why? It’s not enough to make more money than last year, we have to make more than our competitor. It’s not enough to have a car to get us from point A to point B its got to be nicer than every one else. And money becomes a means of keeping score. It is a good day when we can say, “I have learned to be content with whatever the circumstances.”
Finally, the test of generosity — perhaps the most difficult of all. The rich farmer didn’t think of giving any away or helping those less fortunate.
The average American Christian gives 2.5% to charitable causes. Jesus said, “Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.” Where are you storing your treasures?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. Contact him at epreach@aol.com.