For some reason we keep forgetting that Jesus, in the Gospels, is operating in enemy territory.
We tend to project into the Gospel stories a somewhat pastoral backdrop, the quaint charm of a Middle Eastern travel brochure — little picturesque villages, bustling markets, smiling children — and Jesus wandering through it all like a son come home from college. And that is because we often forget the context of his life and his mission.
His story in our world begins with genocide: the massacre of innocent children. Herod attempted to murder the coming Messiah by ordering the systematic execution of all young boys in and around Bethlehem.
For some reason I’ve never seen this included in any Nativity scene or Christmas play, ever! Who could bear it? You must picture ethnic cleansing as the 20th century saw in Bosnia, Rwanda and Burma. Massacre on a massive scale with the ground soaked with the blood of children who five minutes earlier were laughing and playing.
God the Father, knowing this is about to happen, sends an angel to warn Joseph. “Get up,” the angel says to Joseph in a dream at Matthew 2:13-15. “Take the child and his mother and escape to Egypt. Stay there until I tell you, for Herod is going to search for the child to kill him.” So he got up, took the child and his mother during the night and left for Egypt, where he stayed until the death of Herod.
The little family flees their home under the cover of darkness like fugitives. God’s strategy is intriguing — because surely he could have simply taken Herod out. Or sent angels to surround the earthly family of Jesus. Why must they run for their lives? It ought to make you think twice about how God goes about his plans for the people of this world.
Surely with this context you can see, can’t you, that Jesus was a hunted man right from the start?
We cannot understand his actions, nor taste the richness of his personality until we set them within that context: the man is operating deep behind enemy lines. This is spelled out in the Old Testament and it colors his extraordinary movements across the pages of the Gospels.
Not only that, it helps to strip away that benevolent religious fog that continues to creep into our reading of the Gospels. It also gives depth and poignancy to moments of self-disclosure such as in Matthew 8:20: “The Son of Man has no place to lay his head.” And that’s because the truth is he was relentlessly hunted while behind enemy lines on a rescue mission to save the world.
We would do well to remember all this when we look around the world and our own country and see so much evil, death and destruction. Fact is, people, we live in a war zone too, and we need God to help us get through it.
Robert Bess is lead pastor at Journey Christian Church.