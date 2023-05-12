“The woman conceived and bore a son; and when she saw that he was beautiful, she hid him for three months.” — Exodus 2:2
In Proverbs 31:10,11 we have a question: “An excellent wife, who can find? For her worth is far above jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain.” As we continue reading in chapter 31 we learn of her attitude towards her God, how industrious she is, and that the wisdom of her mouth is like the wisdom that comes from the throne room of God.
This passage is often used in sermons on Mother’s Day. I have used it many times. But today I want to focus on another woman; a strong woman and a deliverer. She is mentioned in Exodus, chapter 2, verse 1: “A man from the house of Levi went and married a daughter of Levi.” Soon she became pregnant and began making provision for her child. The problem was that, if it was a boy, the king of Egypt had commanded that all male children be put to death. So for three months after he was born, she hid her beautiful child.
When she could hide him no longer she put him in a wicker basket covered with tar and pitch and put him in the reeds of the Nile River. His sister hid from a distance to see what would happen to him.
The daughter of Pharaoh came to the river to bathe and heard the cries of the baby, had pity on him and decided to adopt him. It’s possible she could not have children. But this child, named Moses, was raised by his own mother until taken into the palace. He would be educated in the schools of Egypt and be the successor to the throne of Egypt. In time he would become Pharaoh, though he was a Hebrew.
Here is a woman who defied the decree of the king to make sure her child lived. She was unafraid. What courage! She must have feared God. She had the right attitude. And God used her and the door of her womb to bring a child into the world who would become the deliverer of Israel.
It is an amazing thing how God uses small and insignificant matters to do a great work. God has always done this. He says in Zechariah 4:10, “For who has despised the day of small things.”
Little do most women with a child in their arms think how important it is that you bring a child up “in the nurture and admonition of the Lord.” Millions of mothers never think about that. What a terrible mistake they make.
This woman, we learn later, was called Jochebed. She was a woman who feared God, a woman who put God first.
Ladies, you may have a household to run, a job outside the home, children to raise, and a million other things, but you will never really please God until He becomes first in your life. And, don’t ever discount motherhood. Don’t ever forget the importance of bringing a child into the world, mothering that child, teaching that child, and training that child. This is where something wonderful begins.
This woman of the tribe of life is a wonderful example of how one woman can bring a child into this world that can be used by God for great things.
The influence of a mother in the lives of her children is beyond calculation. There is no role in life that is more essential than that of godly motherhood.
Bill Griffin wrote a great piece on his Facebook page indicating that there are many surrogate mothers that need to be celebrated also. He saw a number of women who served so well as needed mothers for students at Roanoke Bible College, now Mid-Atlantic Christian University. Some of those ladies were literally mothers, others never had children of their own, but served so beautifully in the role for those who needed mothering.
So to all mothers, real or surrogate, BLESSINGS, and HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.