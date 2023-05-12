“The woman conceived and bore a son; and when she saw that he was beautiful, she hid him for three months.” — Exodus 2:2

In Proverbs 31:10,11 we have a question: “An excellent wife, who can find? For her worth is far above jewels. The heart of her husband trusts in her, and he will have no lack of gain.” As we continue reading in chapter 31 we learn of her attitude towards her God, how industrious she is, and that the wisdom of her mouth is like the wisdom that comes from the throne room of God.