In the 2007 film, “No Country for Old Men,” Tommy Lee Jones stars as Texas Sheriff Ed Tom Bell who is baffled by a new breed of senseless crime.
I had my own “No Country" moment recently as I sat on hold with tech support for a kitchen lightbulb.
How did it come to this, I wondered, that in 2022 I needed an engineer to help me install a Sylvania lightbulb?
Sylvania, an iconic American brand. It could not be difficult to find the right bulb to replace the dead one over the stove.
Established in 1931, Sylvania helped win World War II by manufacturing vacuum tubes for the Allied forces. The company found itself acquired in 1993 by Germany’s Osram who, in turn, licensed the name to LEDvance in 2017, which then sold it to a consortium of three Chinese companies three years ago.
The Sylvania-Chinese bulb was installed in a stove fan manufactured by Broan-Nutone LLC of Hartford, Wisconsin, founded in 1932, a year after Sylvania. Nutone was British owned from 1987 to 1998 before Broan bought it back for half what the Brits paid for it 11 years earlier.
Sylvania sent me six replacement bulbs, identical in all respects to the defunct bulb. None of them worked.
“Call Broan,” the bulb lady suggested.
While I waited for someone at Broan to pick up the phone, I multi-tasked, reading the Wall Street Journal and watching the midday report from the New York Stock Exchange.
Despite spending 32 years in the investment advice business, I barely recognized many of the companies in the WSJ or on my TV.
Microsoft was busy buying game-maker Activision-Blizzard for $75 billion. I thought Microsoft mostly created the buggy software that operated my computer. Turns out, the heirs of Bill Gates want gamers to play in Microsoft’s “cloud.”
The last computer game I played was “Pong,” sometime toward the end of the Carter Administration.
Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain Inc. were down 22 and 24 percent, traders screamed.
Riot is all about “disrupting the future of money.” Their “vertically-integrated strategy” positions Riot to enter 2022 “uniquely de-risked.” A 24 percent loss in one day did not sound uniquely de-risked to me.
Marathon is building one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in North America. Don’t worry. They aren’t digging holes in pristine environments. “We aim to increase our hash rate, thereby earning more bitcoin,” investor relations explained. They will do this by being “agile” and “resilient.”
All corporate America wants to be agile and resilient nowadays. They are eager to provide me with “solutions” that are “sustainable,” and “socially responsible” and “scalable.” And they will do it with a work force that is “diverse,” “inclusive” and “highly engaged.”
That’s a lot to ask of a light bulb, I thought. I wished one of those employees would engage with me before the battery in my phone became unsustainable.
While contemplating all this, the landline rang twice with robots offering cheap health insurance and big discounts on my cable service. The cable guy who followed the robot said he was calling from Massachusetts, despite the 330- Weeksville prefix on the caller ID. His company’s robots are so highly engaged that another call from the same number popped up on call waiting while I toyed with the scammer from up north.
Someone at Broan Tech Support called out to me from my dying cell phone across the room, allowing me to forsake my cable discount for a lightbulb.
Could I please give him the serial number of the stovetop fan? “It’s probably on a label behind the grease screens.”
Yup, and I pulled a neck muscle craning my neck to read it. I managed to capture an image on my phone camera, magnify it and read it off to him. I was ready for Broan to deliver my “solution.”
“We don’t sell those anymore,” he informed me, “but I have a couple in inventory that I can send you as a courtesy.”
I told him that he was one agile, socially responsible and highly engaged employee.
“I don’t think you have much of a problem,” he said. “Nobody cooks these days anyway.”
Tommy Lee! Wait for me!
Doug Gardner is a resident of the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.