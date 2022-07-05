I was asked to share with you some thoughts on the religious character of our great fellow townsman, Joseph Hewes, the Signer of the Declaration from Edenton.
In 1819, John Adams and Thomas Jefferson had patched up their differences and began to correspond with each other again. The two old patriots were reminiscing about the Second Continental Congress and the deliberations that led up to that fateful moment on July 4th, 1776.
John Adams wrote to his friend that the passage of the Declaration seemed to come down to the vote of one man: Mr. Joseph Hewes of Edenton, North Carolina.
He wrote: “You know that the unanimity of the States finally depended on the vote of Joseph Hewes, and was finally determined by him.”
But in his response, Thomas Jefferson expressed a different opinion of the man: to him, Joseph Hewes was “very wavering, sometimes firm, sometimes feeble, according as the day was clear or cloudy …”
Indeed, Joseph Hewes held off as long as possible from committing to a permanent separation of the colonies from the mother country, Great Britain.
But his hesitation had nothing to do with fear or shyness. Elected as Member from Edenton to the First and Second Continental Congress, he purchased a musket and uniform and was fully prepared to ride off to fight the British himself if he could ever get away from politics.
At the beginning of the year 1776 and due to his experience with mercantile shipping, shipbuilding and the manufacture of naval supplies here in Edenton, Joseph Hewes was appointed the head of the Revolutionary Naval Committee.
He gave his fleet over to the use of the Continental Navy and oversaw the disbursement of funds to equip all naval vessels in the service of the new navy. In his role as what would later be known as the Secretary of the Navy, Hewes assisted General George Washington in drawing up his initial plans of operation for the pending war.
Mr. Hewes served in this role until his death in 1779. He worked tirelessly at his military command, often working 12-14 hour days and frequently skipping meals. Because of this commitment and persistence, John Adams said that Joseph Hewes, "laid the foundation … of the American Navy."
It was Hewes who appointed the naval hero John Paul Jones to command the Navy's first commissioned ship, the USS Alfred, which he sailed out of the Delaware River on December 7, 1775.
I propose that his hesitation was for two reasons. The first is simple. He knew that the struggle for independence would come at great cost. Many would lose their lives on the battlefield, as had already happened at Lexington and Concord. The population of all thirteen colonies would suffer greatly.
But the other reason goes much deeper. And that reason has to do with the religious upbringing and character of Joseph Hewes. Joseph Hewes, the American Patriot who represented North Carolina at the First and Second Continental Congresses, who established the United States Navy, who was the Signer of the Declaration of Independence from Edenton, was a birthright member of the Society of Friends.
This great Edentonian was both Patriot and Quaker, soldier and pacifist.
There were actually two signers of the Declaration of Independence who were Quakers. The other was Stephen Hopkins of Providence, Rhode Island.
It is an amazing coincidence that the two Quaker signers of the Declaration were also the two revolutionary patriots that established the navy of the new nation.
Mr. Hewes and Mr. Hopkins actually represented many Quakers who took up arms in the struggle for independence. Most Quakers who joined the Revolution were disowned from their Friends Meetings. But this did not happen in the case of Joseph Hewes.
Even though he distanced himself from the strict pacifism of the Friends, still, he remained inside an eminently Quaker man, who thought clearly and compassionately in the quietude of his own soul. He was self-disciplined in his thoughts, his speech, and his behavior. He was generous and charitable.
Here in Edenton, that genteel personality certainly left its mark. James Iredell wrote these gracious words of Joseph Hewes:
“There is a Gentleman in this Town, who is a very particular favourite of mine, as indeed he is of everybody, for he is one of the best and most agreeable Men in the World. His name is Mr. Hewes. He is a Merchant here and our Member for the Town; indeed he is the Patron and greatest honour of it. About 6 or 7 years ago he was within a very few days of being married to one of Mr. [Johnston's] sisters who died rather suddenly; and this unhappy Circumstance for a long time embittered every Satisfaction in Life to him. He has continued ever since unmarried …”
It is my personal belief that it wasn’t only malaria that burdened Mr. Hewes. This singular, poignant tragedy of losing his one and only love, the beautiful Isobel Johnston, doubtlessly affected him with a melancholy until his dying day.
While attending Congress in Philadelphia, Joseph Hewes was confined to his bed in early November 1779. A few days later, he died on the tenth.
A funeral was held at the Anglican Christ Church the next day, attended by the entire Congress. He was buried in the Christ Church cemetery, where he remains to this day – in the august company of Benjamin Franklin, Benjamin Rush, Robert Morris, and other Founding Father luminaries.
When the news arrived in Edenton, the whole community was profoundly moved. James Iredell wrote these poignant words:
“Poor Mr. Hewes. I have heard an account of his death. What wretched mortals we are and what a world this is! The loss of such a man will long be severely felt and his friends must ever remember him with the keenest and most distressing sensibility.”
He was a humanist scholar who knew his history and classic philosophy. He was serious and dignified. He was civil and kind. These are exactly the very qualities and virtues that we should always expect of every American politician, no matter what side of the aisle they occupy.
We continue to remember Joseph Hewes with the “keenest of sensibility,” as Iredell would say, and with thanksgiving. And in his memory, let us continue to hope and work for an America that will continue his legacy of dignity, generosity, and steadfast dedication to civility and the people, and patriotism for this beautiful “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton.