I love the Biblical account of Joshua giving his final address to the people of Israel. The people had wavered in their faith over the years, and sorely tested Joshua. His last words to them were, “Choose you this day whom you will serve, but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!”
Notice that he did not ask the people whether or not they were going to serve someone or something. He knew that was not the choice, the decision is where their devotion would be placed.
Jesus said, “It is the spirit that gives life, the flesh is of no avail; the words that I have spoken to you are spirit and life.” In other words, the spiritual is more important than the physical. That is a truth that is hard for us.
Have you heard of the little boy who was terrified by a thunderstorm one night? His mother hugged him and reassured him that it would be OK because God is always with him. After a slight pause he said, “Yeah, I know, but I want somebody with skin on ‘em!”
As Jesus tells the people of God’s desire and plan for them the crowd dwindles. First a few leave, and then streams of people walk away shaking their heads. Jesus was even unsure about his disciples and asked them, “Will you also go away?” Ultimately, they did just that.
Doesn’t it remind us of Joshua asking, “Choose this day whom you will serve?” We make that choice every day, don’t we? Our lives are filled with decisions, big ones and little ones. What is our source of advice and authority? Where do we look? To whom do we turn?
Many people experience a great deal of turmoil and confusion and uncertainty in their lives as they try to make decisions based upon a wide variety of sources of influence. Depending upon the situation we may turn to our parents, a spouse, close friend, some expert in the field, our own personal experience, the Bible, the church, the majority opinion, or just how we happen to feel about the matter that day. Our problems begin when two or three of these authorities suggest different answers.
I think that sometimes when we hear the teachings of Jesus which seem to demand so much of us we sort of look at the ground, and shuffle our feet as we hear Jesus ask, “Will you also go away?” Like the people in the crowd many of us are OK as long as our religion is comfortable and does not interfere too much with the rest of our lives.
But Jesus does not leave us alone. He says, “Love, give, sacrifice, forgive, deny, obey.” And we tend to say, “But Lord, those are hard sayings!”
Why is this so hard for us? It is simple. You and I want to be in charge, in control, dependent upon no one. So, we turn to other sources of authority for our lives which make no such demands on us.
But we soon find that those things leave us empty and lost and stagnant. We find that they are dust, ashes, fleeting and insignificant. We are afraid to turn to God because we suspect that He will demand more of us than the world does, and we are right. God wants all of each of us.
Does he want us to punish or make us feel bad? No, he wants each of us so that he can give us back to ourselves, whole and complete, at peace with who we are, and knowing where to turn for guidance.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.