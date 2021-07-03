All youth love summer break from sleeping in to going on vacations and doing other fun activities.
One problem with that, though, is the educational loss that children suffer while out for summer break. Stopping the education loss during the summer is important to the success of all school age youth.
It has been well documented over time that youth lose some of the knowledge that they have learned from the previous school year by being academically inactive. Some studies have shown that loss can be up to 30%.
So, what can you do to help your child or grandchildren not have this loss?
Well, the answer is simple. You just need to challenge the youth mentally during the summer. There are several things that you can do to help minimize the loss of education over the summer, many of which you can find right here in the Albemarle area.
First thing is to keep your kids on some type of schedule. It is OK to let your kids stay up a little later at night and let them sleep in a few extra minutes in the morning, although you don’t want them to completely change their sleeping habits. Younger school-age children still need 9-12 hours of sleep a night to become well rested for the next day.
Secondly, you should sign your kids up for activities and programs that challenge them. This doesn’t have to be a classroom setting or tutoring. Simple day camps or programs where they are still actively learning is important. This will keep their mind focusing on things and continuing to learn.
There are lots of local day camps and programs being offered in the area in a variety of different activities. Having so many options mean you will be able to find something your youth will like.
All activities do not have to be just educational. Physical activity is also a great way to keep kids learning and engaged. There are many different sports camps that are being held locally that can keep your child engaged and active. Introduce your child to a new sport.
Just because they haven’t played it before doesn’t mean they won’t like it or be really good at it. Physical activity is not only good for keeping youth engaged during the summer but it helps them stay active and healthy.
You can venture out for family trips on the weekend. These don’t have to be vacations. They can be quick trips up to Virginia. There are several museums and centers that are located in the Hampton Roads area that are fun, interactive, and family friendly for all ages.
You can also venture up to Williamsburg and other areas and tour and learn about the historic significance of this area. Don’t forget about the Outer Banks either. There are many different fun and educational activities and sites you can go down there.
The simplest thing that you can do to help fight off learning loss is simply sit down and read with your child. Reading with your child or having them read to you is a wonderful family event that not only builds family ties but also helps learning continue during the summer. Just 30 minutes every day will keep your child learning and spending quality time with you.
Mixing up these suggestions will not only keep your child learning all summer but it will keep them engaged and making great memories with family and friends.
For more information, contact the Pasquotank Cooperative Extension Center at 338-3954. Visit Pasquotank Cooperative Extension on the web: https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu, Like us on Facebook: Pasquotank County 4-H or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PasquotankCES.