The youth of today are more technologically advanced than any other generation at their age. This is amazing but it also creates other challenges.
Being so high tech, many of our youth are forgetting about high touch. Skills and abilities that youth from generations past gained while growing up are not being taught to some kids today. Things that as adults we think are common sense or common knowledge have not been bestowed on this future generation of adults.
I always cherished the time I had with my grandparents when I visited with them. The things that I got to help them with were actually teaching me things that I am glad I know today. There was, for example, my grandmother’s homemade cooking where there was never a recipe that told you what to do. Instead, everything was done by memory.
My grandfather would always make time to let me rake leaves into a pile and burn them. When building things, he knew all sorts of tricks to use with simple hand tools. Measure twice and cut once was something he would always say, noting that you can’t add back what you cut off.
I also remember spending summers in the garden pulling weeds, watering plants, and picking our harvest. We'd spend countless hours tending to a quarter-acre of land that would provide enough canned food for three families and many others in our community.
These are the high-touch moments and memories where kids are not only working but also learning lessons that will stick with them for a lifetime. If I was to ask you about some of the most important lessons people taught you, outside those you learned in school, I bet you would have similar stories and lessons. These are the times that we should strive for our youth to have.
We as parents and adults need to stop and make sure we are teaching kids the lessons they need to learn. Yes, it does take more time. But, as it has been said over and over again, anything worth doing is worth doing right the first time. If we do not take the extra time to teach them the lessons we learned and the lessons we wish we would have learned, then we are putting our kids further and further behind. It is amazing that youth can code a robot to do a task in 6th grade. It is equally as impressive if that same 6th-grader can rewire an electrical outlet or light switch in their house.
I encourage you to get your kids out of the house. Have them go spend time with family, friends or neighbors who might be able to teach them lessons and skills. We all learn better by doing something ourselves. There is a wealth of knowledge and skills out in our communities that we need to let our kids learn now that will help them later in their life.
Mason Lawrence is a 4-H agent with the Pasquotank Center of NC Cooperative Extension.