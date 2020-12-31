As I write this on Wednesday morning I am beginning to regain a faint trace of taste and smell.
I suppose I’ve gotten ahead of myself.
At the end of last week I tested positive for COVID-19. All last week I had mild cold-like symptoms but not fever. I figured I was OK since I didn’t have a fever.
That must be one of the many things that I and others have misunderstood about this illness. I really thought if you had cold symptoms but no fever that meant you didn’t have COVID.
It turns out that’s wrong.
If I had known a week and a half ago what I know now, I would have gotten a test sooner.
The other thing that gave me a lot of confidence that I was OK, though, was that I still had my senses of smell and taste.
But then came Christmas Eve. I had a chicken casserole in the oven and couldn’t figure out why I didn’t smell anything even though it had been in the oven more than half an hour.
I didn’t think a lot of it at first. Eventually I checked on the casserole and could tell it was done by the way it looked.
I thought it was unusual that I had trouble tasting it, since it was loaded with seasonings and should have been quite savory. I could taste it, but just barely.
Then I woke up Christmas Day and couldn’t smell or taste anything. I couldn’t smell cinnamon, or vinegar, or even nail polish remover. My morning coffee had no taste at all.
I started to say it tasted like water, but even water has a taste. This was no taste at all.
That obviously didn’t seem right and I by now suspected that I might have COVID after all. It wasn’t easy to find a test on Christmas Day but my parents and sisters in Raleigh pressed me by phone to go ahead and get tested somehow.
I did, and on Monday morning learned officially what I had already figured out: I have it.
My symptoms have been fairly mild. I haven’t had difficulty breathing and my cough has been sporadic rather than persistent.
People from Cedar Grove and Oak Grove churches have been wonderfully supportive, as have my colleagues at The Daily Advance. I hope I didn’t inadvertently pass this nasty virus to any of them, or any of you.
Jane is still waiting for the results of her test. I am wearing a mask in the house, staying in a different room from her and trying to prevent her from contracting it.
It’s a challenge and I suspect she has it, if only because my guard was down until Christmas Day and I probably had already passed it on to her.
I fully expect to be well by sometime next week. I hope all of you avoid this virus and have a healthy New Year.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.