We were at the Coast Guard base to get our new ‘’reserves’’ ID done. It had been a few weeks since the appointment was made. This is our new reality: we are a reserves military family now, and we have to change the way we do things, even how we get our ID cards to get on base.
I was waiting for my turn to sit down and get my picture taken. I sat down and looked at the camera to smile. Victoria said, ‘’Wow, mom that was a big smile.’’ Yes, it was and I like my big smile. That small comment, “big smile,” triggered something inside of me. It took me back to when I was a little girl, a teenager, young adult and even now, an adult.
Let me take you back to when I was a little girl, when I was between maybe 4-6 years old. My dad liked things a certain way. He liked a quiet, peaceful home. He did not like noise, clutter or anything that could bother him in his serious, quiet space.
My mom did her best to raise a very loud and active and outspoken little girl in a home with a husband who enjoyed everything opposite to what that little girl was. She was loud, happy, creative. She loved to question things. She talked a lot (and still does). She had big emotions. She liked to sing and dance. She disrupted the peace and quiet her dad enjoyed and had until she arrived.
At a very young age I learned that in order to be accepted and loved, I had to somehow morph into anything just as long it was quiet and not myself. I was not allowed to be too loud, too happy, have too much fun, ask too many questions, be ‘’too much’’ of anything.
So I started shrinking. I started to think being ‘’too’’ much of anything was bad, which equaled I was bad. I started to think there was something wrong with me that I had to fix so I could be loved and accepted by the single-most important man in my life at that moment: my father.
My mom seemed to support and encourage the shrinking. I saw her do the same thing over and over. She would say things like, let’s not bother your dad; your dad has a headache; let’s not upset your dad; let’s not tell your dad ... (fill in the blank depending on the day) so we do not upset him. I saw how she created a make-believe life around what made my dad comfortable, even if that meant shrinking and not being ‘’too’’ much of anything.
So that is what I did. I was only too much of the things he wanted me to be. I became perfect for him: good grades, clean face, pretty clothes — a perfect, good little girl.
Years went by and I made myself so small until there was nothing left of me. I became what I had to in order to be loved and accepted by my dad.
But even then, it was never enough. There was always an unspoken expectation, something else I had to do, say or be to be accepted by him. But even then, there was always something that was never good enough and he had no problem letting me know.
Oh, how I wish I could tell my 4-, 10-, 14-, 19-, 23-, 28-, and 30-year-old selves that she is beautiful the way she is; that she did not have to change anything about her to be loved; that being too much of anything is how God made her to be and that all the qualities and traits that she worked so hard to shrink and hide and get rid of are the gifts, skills, talents that God created just for her so she could be all she was meant to be. That she didn’t need to do the things she did to find the validation and approval she so desperately needed.
I brought these beliefs to every single relationship and place in my life. It has cost me so much joy and it has robbed me of experiences I will never know about. But I can say that today I am awake. I can say that after many years of therapy, self reflection, lots of broken pieces, broken relationships, divorce, infidelity, finding myself and losing myself multiple times, pain (oh so much pain) — not only my own but that which I caused to so many — postpartum depression, chronic depression, anxiety, suicidal attempts and thoughts, abuse done to me and abuse I’ve done to others, a lifetime of striving to live up to the world’s expectations of me, of pretending to be someone I am not in order to fit, be accepted and loved, of being a prisoner of my own thoughts, and of feeling bad for wanting to be myself — after all of that of that, I am finally loving myself enough to not allow any of my circumstances or my past dictate or tell me who to be, what to think, do, say, or how to live and love.
Today, I am actively working on being me, all of me — with the big smile and all the things — all the “too much” — that make me, me. I believe God has called me to share this and change the narrative. I am no longer afraid of not fitting or living up to someone’s crazy and unrealistic expectations of me.
I am writing this at a local coffee shop. People are gathering, talking, coming in and going out. They all smile and ask each other how they are doing. I sit here and look around and wonder how much pain they’re carrying. What is the weight of their burden? I wonder, if like me, they have been living a life that did not reflect who they truly are and want to be. I wonder how many times they, too, have shrank.
I want you to know one thing: you are who you are on and with purpose. You were not an accident and all those things you were told to change so you could fit, are the things that you need to embrace and share with the world. We need your story, we need you, we need your truth.
We need to have the real conversations, the hard conversations. We need to be proud and never hide or shrink again.
Today I am going to smile ‘’too big,’’ love too much, dream too big and be, do and say all that I am meant to be, do and say. And I hope you do, too.