Years ago our family was in the car heading for a beach vacation. All of a sudden, I knew that, despite the many reasons that it was not at all a good idea, I was going to punch my little brother in the arm.
While I was engaged in an internal dialogue about whether or not it was worth actually doing, I noticed my right hand making a fist and off it went to assault my innocent brother.
As expected, I paid a price for that decision. Now, you’d think that I learned my lesson and I would not make the same mistake the next time. You would be wrong.
This is not a new phenomenon. In Romans 7:15 Paul cries out, “I do not understand what I do. For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do — this I keep on doing!”
Does any of us really understand ourselves? Most of us could easily come up with a list of things about ourselves that we would like to change. So, why don’t we do just that? Why do we continue with behaviors we do not like about ourselves?
What Paul and many people since have discovered is that it is when we are at our very weakest that we find our greatest strength, and isn’t that precisely what Jesus told us?
The beginning of spiritual health is when we face the truth that we regularly do and say things that we know are wrong and there is no one else to blame. Yet we keep right on doing them.
The biggest mistake we can make in life is to downplay or ignore the reality of the battle raging within us. It is quite real, and, just like Paul, we cannot avoid it. But what Jesus reminds us is that on the Cross he has won this battle for us. Sin has lost the power to get between us and God’s love for us, both now and eternally. However, sin still has the power to discolor the beauty of life and the wonder of who we are, if we allow it to. Let’s not.
You see, here’s the deal. You need to find, celebrate and express the “you” that is deep inside your being, the “you” that was created in the image and likeness of God. It is a very good you that wishes to love God and your neighbor, but something prevents us from living as we really want to.
The problem is that, however it happened, sin has invaded our lives and distorted our true identity. It is when we recognize this truth that we do not have the power to overcome the sin in our lives that we are given the opportunity to discover the fullness of life that God offers us.
It is when we say from our heart, “God, help me because I cannot help myself” that we begin to feel the “peace that surpasses all understanding.” Sin tries to seduce us into thinking we are “bad people.” We are not. If you were the only person on earth, Jesus would have died for you out of his unconditional love for you just as you are at this very moment. How blessed we are.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County but will be retiring at the end of the year.