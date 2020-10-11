Speaking for God, Isaiah said, “Remember not the former things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth. Do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert. I will give drink to my chosen people, the people whom I formed for myself that they might declare my praise.”
The problem is that sin causes us human beings to resist new things. As I watch us in action I don’t see a lot of evidence that we really want new things. Our behavior indicates that we would rather, to use Isaiah’s words, “remember the former things,” with the result that we just don’t want to let go of anything. We resist new things because we cannot predict or control what might change in our lives.
We all have parts of ourselves that we do not want anyone else messing with, including God, and we all struggle with the constant change that is inherent in being alive. We prefer stability, predictability, familiarity — in other words, “the former things.”
The truth is that we experience the deepest sense of freedom when we let go of these “former things” and do our best to live beyond the limits we have set for ourselves.
God calls us to choose to be too forgiving, too loving, too generous, too compassionate. In doing so we acknowledge that God is the source of these things, not ourselves. Seeking the new things God is showing us requires us to first let go.
Not easy is it?
It used to be that when I was talked into a roller coaster ride I tried (unsuccessfully) to enjoy the thrill while having a white knuckle grip on the bar in front of me. A buddy said, “Hey Dave, it’s a lot more fun if you just let go of the bar and wave your hands in the air!” I thought “are you kidding?”
In a moment of temporary insanity I decided to give it a try. With my heart in my throat, the little car of death chugged slowly up the incline, went over the top, and plunged into a descent into the center of the earth.
With a supreme act of will I let go of the bar, and threw my hands into the air with a great shout! It was truly exhilarating as we went up and down, around one curve after another at the speed of light, and even upside down! To my great astonishment I felt free and alive and it was great fun!
The necessary first step was the letting go and trusting part. I hope that we can all let go of whatever we are gripping with white knuckles in our lives, and trust God to lead us to the way in the wilderness, the river in the desert, the drink he has prepared for us, his people.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.