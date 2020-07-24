Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a sermon recently delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Woodland and Mt. Hermon United Methodist churches. It’s reprinted here with the pastor’s permission.
“Saddle up your horses … Started out this morning in the usual way; Chasing thoughts inside my head/I thought I had to do today/Another time around the circle/Try to make it better than the last/I opened up the Bible/And I read about me/Said I’d been a prisoner/And God’s Grace had set me free/And somewhere between the pages/It hit me like a lightning bolt/I saw a big frontier in front of me/And I heard somebody say/Saddle up your horses/We’ve got a trail to blaze/Through the wild blue yonder of God’s Amazing grace/Let’s follow our leader into the Glorious unknown/This is the life like no other/This is the great adventure.”
These words are the first verse and chorus to contemporary Christian singer/songwriter Steven Curtis Chapman and co-writer, Geoff Moore’s, “The Great Adventure,” a song released in the early ‘90s and accompanied by one of the very first Contemporary Christian music videos using 360 cinematography.
I open with these lyrics because they remind the listener that a life in Christ is like no other — it is a great adventure. And a life in Christ is the focus of the Apostle Paul’s letter to the church at Rome and our focus for the day. Of course, to arrive at this understanding, we have to wade through some pretty hard stuff. I mean, this passage of Scripture is not for the faint of heart.
You know, this past week, as I was reading and reflecting on the text, something jumped out at me right away and caused me to squirm in my seat. It is the word “obligation” found in verse 12 of the New International Version translation. Honestly, I bristled when I read it: “Therefore, brothers, we have an obligation — but it is not to the sinful nature, to live according to it.” And as if the NIV translation didn’t cause enough discomfort, other translations use of the word “debtors” just about did me in.
You mean we actually owe someone other than the lending agencies that finance our homes, vehicles, play toys, education and “just-gotta-have-its” and “can’t-live-without-its”? How dare the Scriptures suggest we are “obligated” or “indebted.” That’s ridiculous! Seems to me, if Paul can’t say anything nice, he shouldn’t be saying anything at all.
So, just what is Paul getting at when he says we are “obligated” or “indebted?” To be obligated” or indebted is to owe someone something for whatever it is we have. Put another way, we wouldn’t have whatever if it weren’t for someone else. Right away, this “obligated” or “indebted” thing lets us know someone else is part of the equation, that we’re not in this thing alone, that there is a lender or creditor involved.
In Paul’s letter to the church at Rome, he is letting folks know that if they live like hell, they will die like hell; but, if they live in accordance with God’s will and way, they’ll experience heaven on earth. Now, let me be clear, I am in no way suggesting a life in Christ exempts us from pain and suffering, because it doesn’t. However, what I can say is that a life in Christ makes pain and suffering more bearable, more tolerable. It’s the idea that we are not facing “whatever” alone — that God is with us, that we have nothing to fear.
You know, when Christ went to the cross, He carried with Him the sins of the world, and that includes yours and mine. Thus, as a result of His death, you and I are obligated, we are indebted to Him, because we get a second chance at life. God has laid claim to our lives as His sons and daughters and we are called to lay claim to the promise of eternal life with Him, by living as He would have us live, and not how we desire to live.
You know, when I look back on my own life and survey the peaks and valleys, many of those days in the valley came as a result of me living far away from God, while my experiences on the mountain top came when I was in sync with His leading. I believe it is natural to be drawn to sin, just like I also believe it is equally natural to be drawn to the will and way of God. After all, we have been created in His image and for His purpose.
Still, we have been given free will, the ability to choose for ourselves what road we will take, remembering all the while Jesus’ teaching in Matthew, chapter 7, verses 13-14: “Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.”
You know, it’s interesting that the beginning verses of today’s text seem focused on our individual lives or say, just the church at Rome. But by the time we get to verse 23, it’s very clear Paul is inclusive of all, for he writes, “We know that the whole creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time. Not only so, but we ourselves, who have the first fruits of the Spirit, groan inwardly as we wait eagerly for our adoption as sons, the redemption of our bodies. For in this hope we were saved. But hope that is seen is no hope at all. Who hopes for what he already has? But if we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.”
Does this not sound like a people who have come to the end of their rope and rather than tie a knot in it and hang on, they are ready to try something new? But let us not forget the apostle’s final words, “If we hope for what we do not yet have, we wait for it patiently.” Now you know as well as I do, we are not a patient people. We want everything, well, yesterday. Just like we want the virus to be gone yesterday!
Have you ever looked forward to something, say something like a vacation? I can remember being in maybe 1st or 2nd grade and spending the week in a pop-up camper at a place called White Lake. Several days before our camping trip, momma and daddy would pack the camper with all the essentials, so that on the morning we were to leave, we would simply load our luggage in the trunk of car at the crack of dawn, pile in and be on our way. I can also remember, the night before our departure, our folks putting us to bed and whispering in our ear these final words as we closed our eyes, “If you hurry up and go to sleep, it will be morning before you know it.”
Truthfully, at 4 and 7 years old, my brother, Michael, and I had a difficult time going to sleep. Even at such a young age, we were excited, because come morning we would begin our week-long adventure at Harold’s Campground, enjoying the sandy white beach and clear water and taking in one of the amusement parks at least one or two nights while we were there. In fact, I rode my very first roller-coaster at the Goldstone Beach Amusement Park.
Though our trip to White Lake only came around once a year, we waited in great anticipation all year because we knew we would have the time of our lives … and we always did! We also knew our parents had worked hard to make it happen and it was important that we be on our best behavior not only that one week, but the other 51 weeks out of the year as well. I guess you could say, we felt somewhat “obligated” or “indebted” to our parents. Kind of like what Paul is saying.
Interestingly, each time I have addressed this Scripture in the past, I have focused on the theme of “adoption” rather than “obligation” or “indebtedness.” It’s probably for the same reason it initially rubbed me the wrong way — because the thought of being “obligated” or “indebted” to anyone makes me uncomfortable. Here is the thing, though: To be obligated or indebted to God in Christ Jesus is not a bad thing. For you see, when we commit ourselves to the will and way of God, He is sure to take us on a great adventure, an adventure like no other.
We are truly blessed that God would choose to give us life and the promise of salvation when He could have just as easily turned His back on humanity after the fall of Adam and Eve. To know that God would choose to bridge the gap; to know He would choose to save us through the sacrificial blood of the lamb — Jesus — is that not incredible? Thus, we are deeply indebted to Him. We owe God big time. And frankly, we should feel obligated to spend the rest of our days living our lives in an effort to please Him, recognizing all that we are and all that we ever hope to be is because of who He is; not because of who we are.
Remember, Scripture says it is God who adopts us as His sons and daughters. And when we choose Him over all else, He will take us on the greatest adventure ever known to humankind. Have you begun your great adventure yet or are you still holding out because you don’t wish to be obligated, you don’t wish to be indebted? Here’s the thing, the longer you hold out, the longer you wait, you will continue to be a slave to sin and death.