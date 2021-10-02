A beautiful expression in God’s living word suggests in Zephaniah 3:17 that God rejoices over us with singing. Such a comforting thought: God rejoicing over you and me with singing.
Think back to childhood. How did your mom or that “special adult” (parent, grandparent, etc.) calm you, especially right before bedtime? Of course, there might be many different answers to this question, but assuredly many would say with a song. I remember my mom and my grandmother both calming me with a lullaby.
Not to try and divulge my age, but, as a child, if my mom had trouble getting me to nap, she would take me to the shopping mall or grocery store. It was there the soothing easy listening sounds of a bygone era would lull me to sleep (boy, how background shopping music has changed over the decades —don’t even get me started on dinner music in restaurants).
God sings over His people with calming, peaceful music. Music our spiritual ears can hear if we still ourselves and listen.
Elsewhere in Scripture, God calms His chosen. At Psalm 23, God leads us beside quiet waters, perhaps while singing over us. In John 14:27, Jesus promises His personal peace. Jesus is getting ready to go to Calvary, and amid the chaos, He bequeaths His peace — God’s symphony of salvation.
At Psalm 46:10, He tells us, be still and know that I am God — be still and be aware of His song. At Matthew 11:28, He says, come to me, and I will give you rest — listen to His singing.
At Colossians 3:15, we’re told to let the peace of Christ rule in your heart —Christ’s song of peace. Finally, 2 Thessalonians 3:16 tells us may the Lord of peace give you peace at all times, in every way — He does so while singing over you.
If we keep Zephaniah 3:17 in its proper context, we must consider Zephaniah 3:14. See, it begins with a people who first sing praises to God. The contemporary interpretation of this Scripture, through the lens of the New Testament, is: For all who place faith in Christ Jesus for salvation, and who live a life seeking God, His kingdom, and His righteousness, to these people, God sings over.
Like many of our moms quieted us with song, God calms us with song. Nevertheless, there is more to this than merely God’s singing. Our song is something of a musical round. We sing our praise to God for His salvation work through Christ Jesus, and God returns the “round” with His song of rejoicing.
If you have never been aware of His singing over you, maybe it is because you have never started the song. With a mother and child, it begins typically by the child’s apprehension regarding sleep. With our Heavenly Father, the music starts with our praise for His complete salvific work, and then God returns the song with His rejoicing over us because we are His children, sealed with His Holy Spirit of promise.
If you have never asked Christ to save you, call out to Him today. Begin this anthem of the redeemed, returned by The Father’s rejoicing. For ’tis only His song the human heart can find comfort and rest in knowing.
The Rev. Chuck Hartman is pastor at UpRiver Friends Meeting.