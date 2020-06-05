Editor’s note: The Rev. Daniel Mark Cenci of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City delivered the following sermon on Sunday, May 24. It is reprinted here with the author’s permission.
Thursday, May 21st was the day Christians around the world commemorated the Ascension of Jesus Christ into heaven. It may come as a surprise, but the Bible indicates that the ascension of Jesus occurred 40 days after his resurrection from the dead on Easter Sunday.
I always have thought that this was kind of a long time. What was Jesus doing during those 40 days? What is the significance of this period between Jesus’ resurrection and his ascension? If we read the Gospel accounts, and the first chapter of Acts, it becomes clear that the purpose of these 40 days was for Jesus to prepare his followers for the work that they were going to do.
In Acts 1:3, Luke writes, “After his suffering, he presented himself to them and gave many convincing proofs that he was alive. He appeared to them over a period of 40 days and spoke about the kingdom of God.” Not only did Jesus appear to the disciples once on Easter Sunday, but he continued to appear to them for over a month! These multiple appearances were to assure the people that they were not hallucinating; he was alive! In fact, 1 Corinthians 15:6 tells us that Jesus appeared to over 500 people after the resurrection, before he ascended into heaven. ...
Luke also tells us that during this time, Jesus spoke to the disciples about the Kingdom of God. This indicates that Jesus continued to teach his disciples even after the resurrection. The 40 days between Easter and Ascension were undoubtedly a time of preparation for Jesus’ disciples. Jesus was with them physically, but he was also preparing them spiritually for the day that he would ascend to the Father.
In the first chapter of Acts, we hear a few essential messages that Jesus has for his disciples. The first is that the day and time of his return is a date that only the Father knows. For the disciples, they should not concern themselves with trying to figure out when Jesus will come back, and when the great day of judgment will take place. That is not part of their mission, which is to make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. They are not supposed to stand around, staring up into the sky, waiting for Jesus to come back. ... That is precisely why two angels appear to them after the ascension, to tell them to stop waiting around and to stop worrying about when Jesus will return.
Discipleship is indeed the mission of the church in every generation and should continue to be our mission until that day when Christ shall appear to call us home. When that will happen is not pertinent to the mission of the church. It is, in fact, beneficial to the church that we do not know the day or the hour, because that helps us to stay on task continually. ...
The second important message that the disciples get from Jesus in the first chapter of Acts is the promise that he will send them the Holy Spirit and that the Holy Spirit will give them “power.” Jesus may not physically be with them, but God’s Spirit will be. It is through the Holy Spirit that they will be granted the power to do what it is that God has called them to do. It is the Holy Spirit that strengthens them in their weaknesses, giving them the words to speak before courts and councils. The Holy Spirit gives them the miraculous gifts of healing and the ability to cast out demons and enables the disciples to build a worldwide church. The Holy Spirit is how God is present with the church even now, and like the disciples, we, too, have been given spiritual gifts for mission and ministry.
However, if you read through the first couple chapters of the book of Acts, you will see that the sending of the Holy Spirit doesn’t come immediately after Jesus’ ascension into heaven. It is another 10 days before the Holy Spirit comes down on the day of Pentecost. So again, we have another intermediate period between Jesus’ ascension and the Holy Spirit’s arrival on Pentecost. So, what is the purpose of these 10 days? Why didn’t the Holy Spirit come right away? ...
Well, there are two purposes for this transitional time. The first is to teach the disciples patience. God’s timing is not our timing. God has a plan for creation that has been set forth from the foundations of the world, and it will unfold as God has predestined. In our modern world of fast food, mobile orders, and high-speed internet, we don’t like to wait for anything, but throughout the Bible, God calls his people to be patient. We are called to wait on the Lord but also to be ready to act when the time comes.
This call for patience is particularly applicable amid the current pandemic in which we find ourselves. We all want things to get back to normal as soon as possible. We want to be able to go to church in the church building, to sing hymns together, and to let our children go to Sunday School. But we have been called to be patient, to wait on the Lord, and to worship differently for now.
Acts tells us that after the Lord ascended into heaven the disciples constantly devoted themselves to prayer, bringing me to the second purpose of this transitional time for the disciples. I cannot understate the importance of prayer in the life of a believer. We, as individual Christians, and we, as the church, need to pray! Prayer is central to our practice of faith, and if we attempt to do anything as Christians without first praying about it, it is likely not going to succeed.... The disciples spent 10 days praying about the mission that God had for them before the gift of the Holy Spirit came on Pentecost. How often do we spend that kind of time in prayer? Prayer is part of our mission as believers, and when we come to God in prayer, we can rest assured that God will hear our supplications and will send the Holy Spirit to aid us in our mission.
My friends, we are in a transitional time for the church. We are not yet able to return to regular worship, but we are also not under the same restrictions that we were a month ago. But throughout this whole pandemic, I believe that God has been teaching the church. One thing that God has indeed been teaching us is patience. God has a plan and a purpose, and God is in control. All things will work out to His good in His perfect timing. God has also been teaching the church to rely entirely on Him. No matter how much we want to change the circumstances, we cannot. Our God is good, and He always takes care of his people. God is with us, and because of what Jesus has done for us on the cross, no power in this world can take us away from God’s love.
During this pandemic, God has also been calling us to strengthen our prayer lives. I don’t know about you, but I have found myself turning to God more regularly in prayer. Despite the restrictions on corporate worship, I have found that this time of limitations and difficulties has strengthened my relationship with Christ. I do believe that God is preparing the church during this in-between period. He is preparing us to respond to a lost and confused world, He is preparing us to be re-awakened by the Holy Spirit, and He is preparing us for the blessings and growth that He has in store.
So, I want to encourage all of you to continue to be faithful. Be patient and wait on God. Trust in Him and Him alone. Pray continually, because it is through prayer that God will impart the gift of the Holy Spirit.