Jane started listening to Christmas music this week.
Let me add that since she is listening to Christmas music, I also am listening to Christmas music.
This came as a surprise to me.
Maybe “shock” is actually a better word than surprise.
It’s shocking because every year for the past 20 years or so I have listened to rants of varying intensity about how inappropriate it is for radio stations to start playing Christmas music in November.
The star of these rants has been none other than the aforementioned Jane.
And bear in mind, that was even when the music started in late November.
This, of course, is not late November. It’s the first week of the month. November has just started.
And we’re not talking about stations here and there adding a Christmas song or two into regular rotation alongside the other songs they usually play.
No sir, this is nothing less than wall-to-wall Christmas music. We’re talking all Christmas music, all day long (and presumably all night, too, should I care to find out).
Jane was excited with this find, too. She motioned for me to come hear something she wanted to tell me.
“Guess what I found on the radio?” she asked.
I made a few guesses. None were correct.
“I found a station that is playing Christmas music!” she exclaimed.
I couldn’t figure out why she was so happy. In the past she had never wanted to listen to Christmas music until the second week of December.
And this is all the time. And it’s every day.
I thought the novelty would wear off in 24-36 hours.
I was wrong.
We have been listening to the Christmas music nonstop and there’s no indication of any break in sight.
I wasn’t thrilled at first but I suppose I have come around.
Just when I was about to complain, the station played the live version of “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.
That always brings a smile to my face. The joy that the band members have in the Christmas season, and in the audience, and in each other, is delightfully contagious.
Clarence Clemmons was still alive and playing saxophone with the E Street Band then, and he and Bruce have a lot of fun with the song.
So I have made my peace with nonstop Christmas music. I guess it will be hear until Christmas comes and goes.
It’s not a bad way to end the year. This has been an unusual year, certainly, and an unusual ending seems fitting.
And I suppose Santa Claus is, in fact, coming to town.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.