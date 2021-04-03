“The things which you have heard from me in the presence of many witnesses, entrust these to faithful men who will be able to teach others also. ... Remember Jesus Christ, risen from the dead, descendant of David, according to my gospel.” — 2 Timothy 2:2, 8
In thinking about Easter I realized that since becoming a Christian this is the 67th Easter I have celebrated. We date the beginning of the Church (Acts 2:37-47) to 33 A.D. That means this is the 1,988th celebration of Easter for the Church. Why? The apostle Paul, 2 Timothy 2:8, stated, “Remember Jesus Christ, raised from the dead....”
Burned deeply into the wood of a church pulpit in Urbana, Illinois, in big, black, bold letters facing the speaker are these words: “Sir, we would see Jesus.” They were put there at the request of the preacher to remind him regularly that the audience had come not just to hear him speak, but to hear the message of Christ. They were put there to remind him that people who live daily in the face of sin and evil, of anxiety and fear, of despair and death, are looking for a Savior.
These are the same words spoken so often 2,000 years ago by devout Jews who had come to Jerusalem for a great religious festival. They had come from all over the Roman Empire to celebrate a religious festival that had a history dating back through the centuries — before Isaiah, Solomon or David, all the way back to Moses. It was a ceremony filled with significance, rites and traditions, yet the multitudes had turned away. They were abandoning the Temple. They wanted to hear of the Galilean, a breaker of the Sabbath, or as some said, a political rabble rouser. They had heard of His teachings and miracles.
We share their sentiments. In our world of haste and hurry, work and worry, frustration and fear, sickness and insecurity, COVID-19 and ravaged cities, in a world where the statistic that has ultimate significance is this: out of every one hundred people alive today, one hundred must someday die. We share their sentiments. Who cares for economic theories when the problem that really matters is selfishness and greed? Who cares for a better aspirin when the problem is a gnawing cancer?
We would see Jesus. In Him is our perfect example. In Him is faith given foundation that is unmovable. In Him is hope given substance and in Him is religion enriched with love and life; life that does not end.
We would see the One who had time to speak to a foreign woman at the well in Samaria and wasn’t worried that His own reputation might be ruined by her questionable character. We would see the One who found time to admire the lilies of the field, to consider and answer graciously the naive questions of the people. He had time for a poor widow, time to spend with children, even if it came in the middle of His sermon. He attended the synagogue, took time to pray, had time to weep with those who were weeping and to rejoice with those who were glad. His words were comfort as well as challenge. He had words of rebuke and words of good cheer. He had words for the meaning of life and hope beyond the grave.
When many turned away from Him because He refused their demands for a social gospel Jesus, according to John 6:67-68, had a question for his disciples: “Will you go away also?” And Peter said, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have words of eternal life.”
Sir, we would see Jesus. As we face another day in the hurried and harried lives of so many, an all-important day in the lives of every Christian, may we hear the words of Jesus from Matthew 11:28-30: “Come to Me, all who are weary and heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and humble in heart and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.”
As we look to this blessed time of the resurrection, let us strive to see Jesus. Let us walk as He walked, speak as He spoke, and love as He loved. Happy Easter!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.