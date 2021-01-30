“There was a man called by the name of Zaccheus; he was a chief tax collector and he was rich. Zaccheus was trying to see Jesus... and he was small of stature. So he ran on ahead and climbed up into a sycamore tree in order to see Him....” Luke 19:2-4
In Sunday School we used to sing:
”Zacchaeus was a wee little man,
and a wee little man was he.
He climbed up in a sycamore tree,
for the Lord he wanted to see.
And as the Savior passed his way,
He look up in the tree.
And He said, ‘Zacchaeus, you come down!
For I’m going to your house today.
I’m going to your house to stay.’”
It was humiliating for the people of Palestine to pay taxes to Rome. But to add insult to injury, Rome employed Jews to collect the taxes.
People despised Jewish tax collectors. They decided what a person had to pay. And tax collectors were notorious for ‘lining their own pockets’ with excessive amounts collected. They also employed unsavory characters to collect the taxes from people that were reluctant to pay up. Yet, here is Jesus stopping under a sycamore-fig tree talking to one.
Jesus stopping under his tree must have taken Zacchaeus by surprise! Out of the hundreds of people that were crowding Jesus, He looked up and not only saw Zacchaeus but spoke to him. His name means “righteous one” or “innocent.” But Zacchaeus wasn’t living up to his name. He was not only short of stature but also short on respect by the people.
Many today are convinced that God doesn’t know, nor does He care about our circumstances.
Atheism believes there is no God or divine being. Deism believes there is one Creator God but that God is uninterested in the world. Gnostics believe there is a supreme God but he is unknowable.
But the Bible says that God knows and He cares. Hebrews 4:13-14 states, “For we do not have a high priest who cannot sympathize with our weaknesses, but One who has been tempted in all things as we are, yet without sin. Therefore let us draw near with confidence to the throne of grace so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help in time of need.”
Then Jesus invites himself to the home of Zacchaeus! This is the only account of Jesus inviting Himself to someone’s home. No respectable rabbi would even consider going into the home of a tax collector, much less inviting himself for dinner.
I like this story. Why? Because it tells me that in just a moment of time one’s whole life can be turned upside down by Jesus. The more that you learn about tax collectors of that time, the more you see the miracle that took place that day.
While Zacchaeus was small of stature and hated by his people, Jesus saw something in him that which only the Lord could see in a person. He saw the man that Zacchaeus could be. Ostracized by his own people but loved by the Lord. That’s big!
Zacchaeus immediately came down from the tree and welcomed Jesus into his home. He may have been the one to coin the phrase “If there is a will there is a way.” Something radical always happens when Jesus comes into a person’s life.
Are you doing everything in your ability to see Jesus? Is there anything hindering you from seeing Jesus today? He doesn’t care if you are tall, short, thin, or ‘well rounded.’ He doesn’t care where you are in life or what your status is whether rich or poor.
No matter where you are Jesus Christ can radically change your life You can be headed in one direction and be completely turned around and headed in the other direction. Jesus makes the difference!
As the Bible says in Acts 3:19, “Therefore repent and return so that your sins may be wiped away in order that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord.” You, too, can also be big in the Lord’s eyes regardless of your stature!
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.