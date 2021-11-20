In the Gospel of Matthew 5:38-40, Jesus says some well-known and quite outrageous things like, “If anyone strikes you on the right cheek, turn to him the other one also. If anyone should sue you and take your coat, let him have your cloak as well. Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you.”
Really? Is he serious?
We all know that it is not realistic to live this way. We would be taken advantage of. We would look like wimps. We could end up with nothing. We would certainly be hurt. We can go along with Jesus’ encouragement to give of ourselves, and we all need to do more of that, but there has to be a limit, doesn’t there?
Ahhhh, there is the heart of the matter: there must be a “limit.” Part of the human condition is that we want to protect ourselves by drawing lines we will not step over.
Are you a friendly person? Are you a loving person? Are you a happy person? If we are honest with ourselves, we have to admit, “Well, it depends.”
Depends on what? It depends upon how I am being treated. If you are nice to me, I will be nice right back at you. If, however, you are nasty to me, look out! Who am I? Well, it depends.
This is the reality Jesus is talking about. He is not making a statement about pacifism; nor is he giving us a bunch of unrealistic demands to frustrate us. He is talking about our individual freedom to be ourselves, who we truly are, regardless of outward circumstances or the behavior of other people.
Maybe Jesus was using hyperbole to get our attention, and these words certainly accomplish that. What if he expected me to say, “No way could I live by those standards!” To which he could then ask me, “Why not?” Indeed, why not?
The obvious answer is that I am afraid of what will happen to me if I am not careful about how much I am willing to give of myself. The result, however, is that when we set limits on how much we will love, how much we will give away, we also limit what we can receive.
We forget that we are not the sources of love in this world. The source is God, and that love is spread through us into his creation. Through the suffering and death of his Son, God clearly demonstrated what his love looks like. There are no limits, and we have been created in his “image and likeness.” If enough of us believed that, and lived our lives based on that belief, “God’s will would be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
Is it realistic for us to expect that we can give freely of ourselves, never being afraid, or protective, or defensive? Probably not, if we take too much on all at once.
Instead of giving ourselves an out by simply saying how impractical Jesus’ words are, perhaps we can look around for just one little step we can take in that direction. Maybe one person we can love just a little more, someone we can forgive a little more fully, a place we can give of ourselves a bit more, one little area in life where we can be a little less protective of ourselves. The magnitude of the move is not nearly as important as its direction.
Will we ever turn the other cheek, go the extra mile, forgive the unforgivable, love the unlovable? Probably not, but what prevents us from taking steps on that road, and discovering where it leads?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.