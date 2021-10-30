I think the biggest obstacle to our ability to see God’s love for us is simply the incredible congestion of our lives. Man, we are busy! Even the retired among us moan about not enough time to do what needs to be done.
Just as rainwater cannot penetrate saturated soil and runs off, so God’s love runs off of our saturated lives. We are jam-packed with ourselves! Even logic tells us that if we are to create some space in ourselves, we must get rid of something.
That “emptying” part is the problem for those of us who would like to grow in our relationship with God. We want to move directly from being filled with our own “stuff” to being filled with the presence of God. We would prefer to receive this new life God offers — whatever the heck that is — without first giving up the old one.
The problem is that we all have those “special things” in our lives. They may be good and healthy, but there is a good chance that we are also hanging onto things which really need to go, and we know that at some level.
We might even get to a place in our lives when we decide to take our relationship with God more seriously. We pray, “Lord, I want to serve you and I want to live the life you have in mind for me. I promise to give up anything and everything in my life that stands in the way — well, except for that one little ‘special thing’ I’m not ready to let go of.”
The problem with this is that Jesus cannot lie or pretend, and can only meet us where we truly are, with our faults and blemishes on full display, and our willingness to let go of them.
It is amazing how suddenly our preoccupation with daily concerns can change, how quickly God’s priorities become ours. That should tell us something about what is really important.
Have you ever been at the bedside of a loved one who was very sick, perhaps even dying? Even if not, we can all imagine it. What happens to our priorities, our worries that often fill our days to overflowing? They are gone and we are empty.
Before this moment we may have been losing sleep over some unpaid bill, a disobedient child, a problem at work, a tough decision, a disagreement with someone, or some personal failure. They have all faded into the distance as if they were never here.
As you watch the suffering of the one you love, none of those things even cross your mind. Those situations have not changed, but their effect on you has. Why is that? It is because you have been reminded about what matters in this life, and none of those things are worthy of making the list.
Why it requires a personal crisis or trauma to force us to see how twisted our priorities are has something to do with human sin, that fascination we have with ourselves. It also explains why in the midst of such crises, so many of us finally discover a real and personal relationship with God. For a time, we are empty, and we seek God to fill us.
We cannot live being both empty and full, loving and self-centered. That seems to be an interesting and intentional aspect of God’s creation. They are mutually exclusive, and God has given us the blessing and the curse of free will to choose to live either way. What is it that fills your heart these days? Is it life-giving, or life-draining?
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.