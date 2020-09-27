Don’t you love the story of the disciples going into panic mode when they are out on the Sea of Galilee with Jesus and suddenly there is a violent storm? They were not expecting that and they certainly did not like it.
Just like in our lives isn’t it? We all know that feeling. We all experience times of joy, celebration, happiness, success, and right alongside are sadness, loss, tragedy, and failure. The challenge is that we never know which is coming next.
The odd thing is that we tend to see all the bad stuff in life as the exception to the way things should be. We pretty much get up each day expecting things to go our way for the most part. All it takes is that first traffic jam, stopped-up toilet, canceled appointment, or phone call with bad news, and we say, “Man, this is going to be a lousy day!”
I remember one morning when I was about 12 and I came down to breakfast in a bad mood. When my mother asked what was wrong I said, “I have a tough exam, didn’t finish my homework, and our game will be rained out. This is going to be a crappy day!”
Without turning around she quietly said, “Well son, that is all pretty much up to you.” I have never forgotten that simple truth. I just wish that I practiced it more often.
Where do we get this idea that life is supposed to go our way? None of us escapes this life without some degree of pain and suffering. If the Son of God was not exempt, how can we expect to be?
The problem is that if we see suffering as the exception, then we also turn to God as an exception. We have no trouble blaming God and asking “why me?” about the bad stuff, but somehow we forget to thank God and ask “Why me?” for the good stuff.
And we will never understand the ways of God. I learned a long time ago that we can’t put “God” and “why” in the same sentence. I think that if God did try to explain, we still wouldn’t get it, and that is where faith comes in.
What if we began each day accepting that we have very little control over what the day will bring? And what if we also chose to believe that this particular day, never to be repeated, is a gift from God? And what if we chose to believe that how we live this day, no matter what it may bring, is our gift back to God?
I believe that Jesus calls us to live as if we were never, ever, alone, and to do our imperfect best to live that day in the way we believe he would have us live that day. When we do that, it is evangelism as others will notice and ask, ”how do you live like that?” and we reply, “because I am a Christian.”
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.