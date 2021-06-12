I think we all know that sometimes tragedy and loss can lead to a deeper appreciation of being alive and sometimes causes us to question our priorities.
My father took his own life at the age of 64. He was a beloved Episcopal priest and a leader of his community. No one saw this coming, and the overwhelming reaction was shock along with the grief.
Families who have experienced the suicide of a loved one know how the grief gets all tangled up with so many other feelings and emotions that it complicates what is already a dark and lonely time.
Over the years after his death, my mother shared with me that the way she dealt with this unimaginable loss was through living a life of thanksgiving. Each night as she lay in bed, she would review the day from the moment she got up until the sun had set. She developed the habit of giving God thanks for each little blessings she recalled.
At first, the pain was so deep that she could count very few things for which to give thanks. But as time passed, she discovered that even the worst days had many signs of God’s presence and love in her life, things that had always been there but that she had not noticed.
She found her list included such things as the gift of life itself as she woke up, the warmth of the sun shining through the window as she sat with a cup of coffee, a newspaper story that a friend’s son had returned safely from an Army deployment, a phone call from a neighbor, a little bird hopping across the patio, enough food to eat, the opportunity to visit a friend in the hospital, a clothing sale she lucked into, an invitation to go to a movie, a book she was enjoying.
Each day she noticed more things and people for which to thank God. She also found herself slowly becoming whole and alive again. She realized that she had learned how to live with a focus on what she had been given rather than what had been taken away.
I wish I did a better job of following her example because I believe in the power of thanksgiving as I have seen how it transforms lives. Like any other skill, it takes practice to learn how to live lives of gratitude and thanksgiving. Jesus was clear that thanking God as a way of life enables us to live fuller and more peaceful lives.
Why is that? For one thing, thanksgiving cannot be done outside of relationship. We simply cannot be lonely, isolated and self-centered while concentrating on noticing the good things and wonderful people in our lives every day. When we are stuck in a negative place, the last thing on our minds is giving thanks to anyone for anything.
On the other hand, if we are expressing thanksgiving from our hearts, we are virtually outside of ourselves and it is impossible to remain totally self-focused. The same thing holds true for anger and bitterness and jealousy and feeling sorry for ourselves. All of those negative feelings and emotions are closely tied to self-centeredness.
What Jesus calls us to do is to recognize how much damage we do to ourselves and those around us, and how unnecessary it is. Although it goes against the grain and is in conflict with everything our culture teaches us, Jesus made it clear that the only way to live fully and joyfully is with an orientation outside of ourselves.
Actually, I think we all know that.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City.