Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon delivered by the Rev. C. Renee Edwards, pastor of Mt. Hermon and Woodland United Methodist churches.
For as long as I can remember, the Parable of the Loaves and Fishes has been about Jesus multiplying a young boy’s sack lunch of five loaves (which most likely resembled fried cornbread) and two fish (which most likely resembled salted herring). And had I not recently read the Scripture with fresh eyes, I no doubt would have approached the text the way I always have. However when God illuminated the words of Matthew 14, Verse 16b, for me, I saw something I had overlooked. Listen closely to these six little words Jesus shares with his disciples, ”You give them something to eat.”
Now, before getting all carried away with having unearthed this hidden treasure, let’s revisit the obvious, which is what leads up to verse 16b. It’s the beheading of John the Baptist, who was the forerunner of Jesus of Nazareth. According to the 14th Chapter of Matthew’s Gospel, we know John, Jesus’ own cousin, was brutally murdered by Herod at the request of his Herodias’ daughter. We also know John’s beheading was prompted by his calling out Herod over Herod’s adulterous relationship with his brother’s wife and Herodias getting all bent out of shape over the truth and insistence John be thrown into prison.
What does Jesus do upon receiving the news from his disciples that John the Baptist has died? He does what many of us do when we hear someone we love has died: He retreats. Scripture says, “When Jesus heard what had happened, he withdrew by boat privately to a solitary place.” And knowing Jesus’ behavior as we do, He retreats to be in prayer, to talk with His heavenly father.
However, when his followers get wind of this, what do they do? They follow him along the shoreline until they are in his view. And overcome with pity, Jesus docks his boat, gets out and begins healing the sick. That’s the Great Physician for you — compassionate to the very core.
I am not exactly sure what time of day Jesus learns of John’s death, but I do know, according to Scripture, it is late in the day when the disciples suggest He let the crowd go into town for a bite to eat. Do you suppose the disciples were ready to call it a day? It would seem so. But Jesus wasn’t ready to call it quits, particularly with folks still waiting in line to be healed. I wonder: Is that what prompts Jesus to say to His disciples, “You feed them”?
The nerve of this guy, asking His colleagues in ministry to do one more thing, when all they want to do is call it a day, go home, shower, put on clean clothes, grab some supper and recline in their Lazy Boy until bedtime! But, no, Jesus says, “We are not done yet! You gotta feed these folks!” Can’t you just see the looks on these disciples faces? Can’t you just hear the grumbling and complaining under their breath?
You know, I can remember the shift supervisor at the paper mill coming to me from time to time and saying, “Renee, I need you to work a double tonight, because the guy on the graveyard shift has called in sick.” Has that ever happened to you? Or what about volunteering to take care of A, B and C in the church and then have the pastor come along and say to you, “I know you are already taking care of A, B and C, but I also need you to take care of X, Y and Z?” I know what it’s like to have the blood drain from my face and to watch the blood drain from the face of another. I know what it is like to be inconvenienced and I know what it is like to have to ask someone to be inconvenienced. Either way, it’s no picnic. Still, Jesus says to his disciples, “You give them something to eat.”
When Jesus called his disciples, he initially said to them, “Come, follow me.” As time went by, He said, “Come, follow and watch what I do.” As more time lapsed, He said, “Come, follow, and help me.” And as even more time lapsed, He said, “Guys, I have taught you what to do and how to do it, now go and do likewise.” This is where we are with the Parable of the Loaves and Fishes. Jesus has taught his disciples well. He has taught them to be resourceful. Now, it’s time to put what He has taught them to good use.
Were they up for the challenge? Initially, they think not. I mean, why else would they say to Jesus, “Send the crowds away, so they can go to the villages and buy themselves some food?”
But Jesus responds to them, “They do not need to go away. You give them something to eat.”
Still, trying to put off what they are more than capable of taking care of, they say to Jesus, “We have only five loaves of bread and two fish.” Whine, whine, whine! And then, of course, the parable continues with, “’Bring them here to me,’ he said. And he directed the people to sit down on the grass. Taking the five loaves and the two fish and looking up to heaven, he gave thanks and broke the loaves. Then he gave them to the disciples, and the disciples gave them to the people. They all ate and were satisfied, and the disciples picked up 12 basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over. The number of those who ate was about five thousand men, besides women and children.”
Again, notice how Jesus involves the disciples, for they are the ones who distribute the broken pieces of bread and fish; and they are the ones who pick up the 12 basketfuls of leftovers. As much as we tend to focus on the miracle of Jesus multiplying the contents of a young boy’s sack lunch, it is equally important to recognize that the disciples took an active role in the feeding of the large crowd.
This past week, as I sat and watched the funeral service of John Robert Lewis, I was in awe of the humility with which he lived his life. In his closing remarks, former President Bill Clinton said of him, “John Lewis was many things, but he was a man, a friend and sunshine in the storm, a friend who would walk the stony road that he asked you to walk, that would brave the chastening rods he asked you to be whipped by, always keeping his eyes on the prize, always believing none of us would be free until all of us are equal. I just loved him. I always will. And I’m so grateful that he stayed true to form. He’s gone up yonder and left us with marching orders. I suggest since he’s close enough to God to keep his eye on the sparrow and on us, we salute, suit up and march on.”
There is no doubt in my mind’s eye, Lewis understood what Jesus meant when he said, “Come, follow me, watch me, help me, do as I have done.”
I realize we all can’t be a John Lewis or the boy with the sack lunch or the disciples or even John the Baptist, for that matter. But this I do know: Christ desires that we get involved, that we use the resources God has made available to us to care for His children and to share the message of the gospel.
Twenty-one weeks ago, I didn’t know a thing about Facebook Live; nor had I ever recorded a video and posted it to YouTube. I didn’t know anything about virtual worship; nor had I ever filmed a special edition of the children’s message on location. I didn’t know anything about COVID-19 or the importance of wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, using hand sanitizer or wearing rubber gloves. I didn’t know what a Zoom meeting was or how to set one up.
I didn’t know anything about how to re-open our facilities safely or engage in in-person worship without a bulletin. There has been a huge learning curve for me, as I am sure there has been for you. But as a result of this global pandemic, I have discovered, as I am sure you have, that I can adapt and respond to Christ’s call to come, follow, watch, mimic and ultimately model for others, what Christ modeled for His disciples.
There is certainly nothing wrong with our being intrigued by the multiplying of the loaves and fishes, but let that not be the only thing we take away from this parable, as God desires our full participation in what it means to be the body of Christ.