Editor’s note: The following is a condensed version of a recent sermon by Towne South Church of Christ Lead Minister Brad Giffin.
The 23rd Psalm is one of the most beloved Psalms. It’s been hung in hospital halls, scratched on prison walls, quoted by the young and whispered by the dying. It has been set to music in hundreds of songs, translated into thousands of languages, and tucked away in millions of hearts.
The last phrase of verse 6 of the 23rd Psalm says, “... and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
The Old Testament character, David, is the author of this Psalm. He’s remembered as Israel’s greatest king. But before he was king David spent years as a shepherd. When David wanted to express how great it was to be in a relationship with the Lord, he used the metaphor of a shepherd and his sheep.
Throughout the Psalm David tells how good and satisfying his life has been with the Lord as his shepherd. He is so fully content with the care he’s received, he feels completely at home with the shepherd. He has no desire for a change. He is completely satisfied, and his heart’s desire is to “dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
But what does David mean by that statement? The phrase, “house of the Lord,” is used 57 times in the Old Testament and refers to the temple. The temple was considered to be the dwelling place of God. Today, we speak of the “house of the Lord” as the sanctuary, church or meeting place of God’s people.
In Psalm 84, verse 10, David said, “Better is one day in your courts than a thousand elsewhere; I would rather be a doorkeeper in the house of my God than dwell in the tents of the wicked.”
I think David was saying more here than I want to spend all the rest of my days in church. Since the temple was considered the dwelling place of God, I think David is telling us he wants to live in the presence of God forever.
I believe the last phrase of the 23rd Psalm is a veiled reference to what the New Testament calls our heavenly home. Don’t you want to dwell in God’s heavenly home forever? Don’t you want to say with David, “I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever?”
Have you ever felt homesick before? I have many times. As a matter of fact, I have felt a little homesick the last few months. But what I feel occasionally some of you have felt ever since your husband died, your child was buried, or you learned about the lump in your breast or the spot on your lung. Some of you have felt far from home ever since your home fell apart.
The ups and downs, the pains and sorrows of this life, remind us that we’re really not home yet, and we feel homesick. But homesickness is one burden that God doesn’t mind if we carry, because it reminds us that we have an eternal home.
Max Lucado tells the story of a parakeet from Green Bay named Pootsie. She escaped from her owner and came into the keeping of the Humane Society. When no one else claimed her, Sue Gleason did. She and Pootsie hit it off. They talked and bathed together, becoming fast friends. But one day the little bird did something incredible. It flew over to Mrs. Gleason, put her beak in her ear, and whispered, “Fifteen hundred Oneida Street, Green Bay.”
Gleason was dumbfounded. She researched and found that the address existed. She went to the house and found 79-year-old John Stroobants.
“Do you have a parakeet?” she asked him.
“I used to; I miss him terribly,” the man said.
When he saw his Pootsie, he was thrilled. He said, “You know, he even knows his phone number.”
This story isn’t as crazy as you might think. You see, you have an eternal address fixed on your heart. In Ecclesiastes 3:11, the Bible says, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the hearts of men.”
Deep down inside we know that this world is not our home. We’re really not home yet. So be careful not to act like you are.
The greatest calamity is not to feel far from home when you are, but to feel right at home when you are not. Don’t quench this longing for heaven. Instead, stir it. Let’s feed this longing that says, “I want to dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
You can stir this longing for heaven if you desire to learn the whole truth. As a Christian, you grow in your knowledge of the Lord and his Word over time, but there are still a lot of things you don’t understand. And as you grow older, you ought to become more curious and more eager to finally discover the whole truth.
There’s so much about life that we just don’t understand. Wouldn’t you love to understand why some things have happened the way they did? How is it that God has given man the freedom to choose, but man so often chooses not to do things God’s way? How did God allow that to happen and yet in midst of all the chaos accomplish his plan and purpose? I look forward to one day being able to look back and say, “Oh, now I understand!”
Your longing for heaven also will be stirred when you long to see Jesus personally. I believe the closer you grow to Jesus Christ while you are here on earth, the more you want to see and meet him personally.
My older brother is kind of a private person. Several years ago, before he got married, he was dating the woman he’s married to now. When they first started dating, when he would come home to visit, he would frequently talk about this girl who was his “friend.” He didn’t elaborate much on their relationship, but he would frequently mention her in his conversations with us. He would tell us what he had been doing and the things he had been involved with at his church and with his friends, and her name would come up quite frequently.
We noticed after a period of time that he was spending a lot of time with this particular girl. So, we would ask him questions about her like: Are you dating this girl or are you just friends? What does she look like? How did you meet? Where is she from? What is she like?
After about a year and a half of him talking about this girl who was just a “friend,” we said, “Well, we’d like to meet her. Why don’t you bring her home one weekend? She sounds like a great person.”
Finally, he brought her home for all of us to meet. We thought the day would never come. It was great to finally get to meet this girl that we had heard so much about. Shortly after that, they were engaged and got married.
The more you come to know about Jesus, by reading the Bible, worshipping, and fellowshipping with other Christian people, the more eager you are to see him face to face. Don’t you want to feel his arm around your shoulder, or to hear his voice say, “Well done, good and faithful servant?”
One man talked about when his dad died. When his father was on his death bed, the son asked him, “Dad, how are you feeling?” And his dad, who was a godly man, replied, “Son I feel like a little boy on Christmas Eve.” Keep growing in your knowledge of the Lord and your desire to see, touch and hear him will only grow.
Another thing that will stir your longing for heaven is when you get tired of this world. I think you’ll find that the more you mature in the Christian life, the more fed up you’ll get with this world. In 2 Corinthians 5:4, the Bible says, “For while we are in this tent, we groan and are burdened, because we do not wish to be unclothed but to be clothed with our heavenly dwelling.”
This world God created is a pretty neat place. You can’t look at the changing of the leaves, a star-filled sky, the beauty of a fresh fallen snow, or a fiery sunset without being impressed. But we’ve messed it all up by sin. We’ve polluted the waters and the air. There are people who run around addicted to drugs; drunk drivers who kill innocent people; terrorists and viruses that can shut down most of the world. This world is a scary, messed-up place to live. The older you get, the more tired and fed up you get with all of it, and the more you long for your heavenly dwelling.
You will stir your desire for heaven when you anticipate a rich welcome in heaven. In 2 Peter 1:11, the Bible says, “... and you will receive a rich welcome into the eternal kingdom of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”
We’re going to have a rich welcome in heaven. Jesus Christ and the cloud of witnesses who have gone on before, will be there to welcome us home.
Dr. Joseph Stowell, president of Moody Bible Institute, tells a story about a visit he made to a home for mentally handicapped children. While walking through the corridors, he noticed that the windows were covered with tiny little handprints. He asked the director what they were. The director replied, “The children here love Jesus and they’re so eager for Him to return that they lean against the windows as they look up to the sky.”
When we face the burdens of this life, lean against the window and look up to the sky. One day Jesus will come back to take us to be where he is. If the Lord is our shepherd, we will receive a rich welcome and we will “dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”