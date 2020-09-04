It has been about five years since I last wrote about police killings of black people, especially young black men, and I’m not sure much has changed since then.
My thoughts have not changed during that time. Individual cases are, in fact, individual. Many, maybe even most, incidents in which police use deadly force are situations where the killing is justifiable, even if regrettable. Self defense is a legitimate principle.
On the other hand, racial profiling and racial disparities in how policing is carried out in places throughout the country are all too real and shouldn’t be ignored.
To put it very simply while trying not to oversimplify a complicated matter, I offer a pair of observations.
All too many law enforcement killings of black people have at their root racial profiling and bias.
Many incidents where law enforcement deploys lethal force are straightforward self-defense. This can be true even in cases where the person killed was not armed, because reaching for an officer’s gun, for instance, is a real threat and imminent danger.
Bias and police brutality are real and need to stop. Improved training and real accountability are needed.
It will not help to “de-fund” police, though some realignment of budgets to prioritize deescalation and develop a less militarized police force could help.
The problem is real and bigger than the slogans.
There should be no controversy in affirming either that Black Lives Matter or that Blue Lives Matter.
It never hurts to seek common ground and avoid harsh stereotyping.
Not all black men are violent criminals.
Not all police officers are racist, or gratuitously violent.
Not all reporters are motivated by partisan or ideological bias.
Not all Democrats are socialists.
Not all Republicans are white supremacists.
Not all Muslims are terrorists.
Not all Christians are hypocrites who ignore their own faults while obsessing over everyone else’s.
Not all immigrants are human traffickers, or bring trafficked, or drug smugglers.
Not everyone who is concerned about how immigrants are treated is for open borders.
Not everyone who wants less immigration is xenophobic and racist.
We could go on and on. Abortion, guns, health care, foreign policy and any numbers of other topics engender the same kinds of stark categories in current discussion even though in many cases the lines are more blurry than they are clear.
And it’s not that there aren’t sometimes sharp distinctions. There are people who never see a proposed gun regulation that they don’t like and others who aren’t willing to consider any gun restrictions under any circumstances.
While those kinds of positions might not represent how a majority of people view those topics, the more absolutist views can take on an outsize role in how ordinary people think if they allow themselves to be crammed into a box created by people with rigid ideological aims.
Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.