Life has definitely been like a box of chocolates this past year, with many surprises and some not very palatable. But chocolate never deserves disdain. Its creamy richness is a comfort for most. And this weekend nearly as much chocolate will be purchased for Valentine gifts as for Halloween treats, and this confection will outsell flowers and cards if past trends follow suit.
The reason chocolate went down the romance road is tied to the legend that it is an aphrodisiac. The ancient Aztecs sipped a foamy cacao concoction from golden cups to boost their amorous efforts. Many in Spain, France, and Italy also believed that chocolate was a love potion. Casanova and Marquis de Sade all sipped this rich stimulant with not very pure motives. In the 1700s the British and early colonists also drank chocolate, but it wasn’t the lush, sweet, and creamy drink we know now. The Swiss and Belgians refined chocolate to its true delicacy in the early 1800s when the first chocolate bar was created.
Despite its roots as an aphrodisiac a nice cup of hot chocolate is loved by many today. It not only warms hearts but also chilly hands after brisk winter fun on a cold day. To be fully enjoyed hot chocolate needs to be prepared with whole creamy milk, whether, cow, almond, soy or lactose-free, with a nice dollop of homemade whipped cream or a sprinkling of marshmallows. Store-bought marshmallows run the gamut from grocery brand to gourmet, organic SmashMallow. Byrum’s even carries cute little marshmallows with snowmen faces. But if you’ve never experienced a home-made marshmallow it is worth the effort.
And just as home-made marshmallows add to hot chocolate perfection, a cup of homemade hot chocolate’s rich and steamy goodness is a treat for any Valentine, young or old. This week I have included my recipes for hot chocolate and marshmallows.
Enjoy!