I love the story in Luke where the lawyer asks Jesus what he must do to inherit eternal life. Of course Jesus answers with the Great Commandment to love the Lord your God with all your heart and soul and mind and your neighbor as yourself.
The lawyer then asks, “And who is my neighbor?”
Therein lies the crux of our trouble in following Jesus. We ask, “OK, I get the giving thing, but what are the limits here Lord? When will I have done enough?”
Jesus’ response to the question about our neighbor is the story of the Good Samaritan, the most despised people in the eyes of the Jews.
I once heard the story of a very depressed young man. One day he went into see his therapist and exclaimed, “I’ve just had the most wonderful day! My pastor picked me up and he needed to stop by the hospital to visit some people. While I was waiting, I strolled over to one of the wards and visited some patients who the nurses said didn’t have any family. I talked and prayed with them and by the time we left I was higher than a kite! I haven’t felt this good in years!”
The man’s therapist responded, “That’s great, Jim! It looks like you now know how to be happy!”
Jim said, “What? Are you nuts? You don’t expect me to do that every day do you?”
We all know how good that feels, yet we believe we can’t do it all of the time. We are afraid. We are afraid of running out of time or energy or money. We are afraid others will expect that from us. We are afraid that there won’t be enough left for ourselves. We are afraid others will ask for more than we can give.
Jesus looks us in the eye and asks, “Don’t you yet understand? This is what I mean by saying that you must lose your life to find your life.”
Whenever we are focused on another’s needs we have lost touch with our own and given up control. The reason it feels so good to love our neighbors as ourselves is that for that period we have indeed forgotten ourselves. For that moment we are not self-centered, but other-centered.
There are two voices at war within us. One says, “Be careful! Protect yourself! Don’t get in over your head! You only have so much to give! Walk on by!”
The other, quieter voice says, “You must lose your life to find your life. You must love your neighbor if you are ever to love yourself as I love you. Stop and help.”
As long as we are asking if we have given enough we still don’t get it. Love is not ours to control. God’s love is a never-ending, living stream of love and mercy flowing into the world. It flowed freely through his Son and his Son calls on us to continue being the channels of that same love.
The Rt. Rev. David C. Bane Jr. is the retired bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Virginia and a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Elizabeth City. He currently serves as the bishop-in-residence at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Currituck County.