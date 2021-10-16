Loving another person is just about the hardest thing there is to do in this life. I don’t mean love like in a romantic novel or sappy movie. I mean really love.
What does real love look like? It is not all shiny and rosy and flawless. Love requires that we love the other “at his or her worst.” God calls us to actively love the people in our lives who disappoint us by sometimes acting in inappropriate and hurtful ways.
Marriage usually follows a period of courtship. The reality is that it is often a pretty phony stage when everyone is on his or her best behavior. In this process we are all showing our best sides, being careful to look our finest and to say just the right thing, being thoughtful and caring even when it is killing us!
Soon, and without exception, we all learn the truth, that the other is an imperfect human being just like we are. We see the reality of the other person as well as revealing our own.
When our authentic human nature emerges, as it inevitably does, the relationship either withers and dies, or it grows stronger and deeper and more honest. It is easy to love others at their best, but we are not always at our best, are we?
Over the years I have had many pre-marital counseling sessions, often with young couples with stars in their eyes. I often had to resist rolling my own eyes as I listened to them tell me of their undying love and how they never fought or argued, and that conflict was simply not anything they experienced in their relationship. I have always thought such sessions would be a heck of lot more real and energetic if the two lovebirds came back a year later! Real love begins or dies with the first burned pot roast or dirty underwear left on the floor or forgotten anniversary.
The truth is that we love others at their worst, or we do not love them at all. Our worst is part and parcel of who we are, the definition of human sinfulness. Given this reality, how do we get to the point where we love them anyway?
The natural way for us humans to act is to protect ourselves from disappointment and hurt. Our culture thinks of love as primarily a “feeling” function of the heart, but the heart is closely connected to the mind, and is guided by what the mind treasures. Our actions when we are hurt or disappointed emanate from the mind, not the heart. Our minds get us in a lot of trouble — if you think about it!
The only perfect model of loving others at their worst is Jesus, both in his acceptance of abuse and death from those who hated him, and his love for each of us just as we are today.
And here is the hard part. We must forgive as a way of life. We are called to commit ourselves to never let anger or bitterness control us and we must allow hurts to heal quickly, not picking at them, pulling off the scabs.
We must then learn to forgive, easily, quickly, and permanently. We must forgive past offenses, all the way back to our childhood, forgiving our parents for any mistakes they made. This is the only way to love others at their worst. It is the only way to love.