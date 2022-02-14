The forefather of Black History Month in the U.S. was created in 1926 when historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History announced that the second week of February would be known as “Negro History Week.”
The week was chosen because it coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 12 and Frederick Douglass on Feb. 14, two dates that had been celebrated together in black communities since the late 19th century.
The thought process behind the creation of Negro History Week was never recorded, but scholars acknowledge two reasons for its birth: recognition and importance.
The first celebration of Black History Month took place at Kent State University from Jan. 2 to Feb. 28, 1970. Morgan Freeman noted, “I don’t want a Black history month. Black history is American history,” therefore it should be celebrated all year.
Let’s look at Black history when it comes to food. According to the book, “Hogs and Hominy,” during the years of their forced labor, Africans brought with them a number of different foods. Examples included the kola nut (from which we get Coca-Cola), yams, okra, black-eyed peas, peppers, watermelon, plantains, watercress, corn, pumpkins, palm oil, spices (black pepper, mints, sesame seed, cloves, turmeric) and mopane worms.
Africans forced into labor also used the parts of animals that were cast off as unwanted in their cooking. Some of these meats included pig’s heads, feet, tails, intestines, and skin; chicken hearts/liver, feet and necks; and cattle liver and tails. They used the spices they brought with them to give these meats flavor.
Over time people of color have used some of those meats as seasoning for their vegetables, which turns out to be an unhealthy way of getting flavor.
One in three deaths in the U.S. are due to cardiovascular disease. People of all ages, genders, races, and ethnicities are affected. However, certain groups —African Americans and older individuals — are at higher risk than others.
Nearly half of all African American adults have some form of cardiovascular disease that results in heart disease or strokes. High blood pressure is the leading cause of heart attacks and strokes in the U.S. About two out of every five African American adults have high blood pressure, and less than half of them have it under control. African American adults are much more likely than white adults to suffer from high blood pressure (hypertension). They’re also more likely to suffer heart attacks and die of strokes.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans call for consuming fewer than 2,300 milligrams (mg) of sodium a day. One wing contains 57 calories, about 4 grams of fat and 407 milligram of sodium — a little less than a third of the sodium your body needs in a day. In just one wing! Eat around a dozen wings and you have consumed more than a quarter of your daily calories and double your maximum daily sodium limit.
Instead of using salt, hot sauce, Tabasco sauce or Ramen seasoning packs, or smothering foods with gravy, dressings and sauces, let’s use our herbs and spices. Also, try these low-sodium spice mixes:
• Spicy seasoning. Ingredients: 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 2 tablespoons garlic powder, 2 teaspoons black pepper, 1 teaspoon paprika, 2 teaspoons sage, 2 teaspoons thyme, 2 teaspoons parsley.
• Classic Italian herb blend. Ingredients: 2 tablespoons basil, 2 tablespoons oregano, 2 tablespoons thyme, 1 tablespoon sage.
For additional information on the Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, contact the Pasquotank County Extension Center, 338-3954. Visit Pasquotank Cooperative Extension on the web: https://pasquotank.ces.ncsu.edu, or the EFNEP site https://www.ncefnep.org