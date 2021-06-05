“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness and all these things will be added to you.” — Matthew 6:33
German writer Johann Wolfgang von Goeth grasped the importance of priorities. He said, “Things which matter most must never be at the mercy of things which matter least.”
The Word of God tells us that it is vital to put our priorities in the right order and then carefully cultivate each one with zeal and enthusiasm.
What is a priority? A priority is something that is important to us, something that we care about deeply. As Stephen R. Covey says, “Most of us spend too much time on what is urgent and not enough time on what is important.”
Often people have made a mess of their life by having the wrong priorities. They don’t need a new car but they trade in their “old” car to get the newest style or maybe a new feature. I have known people to trade a car that they owed more than it was worth in order to incur more debt that they oftentimes could not afford. These choices often led to disastrous consequences in other areas of life.
Rick Warren said, “Living in light of eternity changes your priorities.” The Bible sets priorities that lead to eternal life. Establishing the correct priorities in our lives is vital for our success as Christians. We must always be putting God first.
According to Exodus 20:2-3, when God gave the 10 Commandments at Mount Sinai, He thundered these words: “I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of bondage. You shall have no other gods before Me.”
God does not want us to place anything before Him. He must come first in our lives. How do we demonstrate that we truly love God and want to put His teachings first?
1 John 5:3 provides the answer: “For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome.”
We have to be honest with ourselves. Are we putting our personal relationship with God first, or are we allowing other aspects of our lives to come before the worship of the true God? The evidence that we love God is our striving to keep His commandments.
Sometimes priorities are in error. Luke 9:57-62 records examples of people who had distorted priorities, and who actually rejected Christ’s offer to become one of His disciples. Evidently physical comfort and prosperity were of greater importance to some. For others, taking care of family matters was more crucial than supporting Christ in preaching the gospel.
Frequently it is difficult to choose between the affairs of this world and Christ’s teachings. Remember the Lord’s words in Luke 9:62, “No one, having put his hand to the plow, and looking back, is fit for the kingdom of God.” Once we have set following the Lord as our top priority, there is no going back.
As Elizabeth Elliott said, “The will of God is not something you add to your life. It’s a course you choose. You either line yourself up with the Son of God, or you capitulate to the principles which govern the rest of the world.”
In His Sermon on the Mount, Jesus taught some of the most meaningful principles of Christian living in the entire Bible. One of these can be found in Matthew 6:33: “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness an all these things shall be added to you.” This verse summarizes the priority of focusing on God and His righteousness and brings our attention to the importance of the Kingdom of God.
I urge you to examine your priorities. Do you put the Lord first? Are you developing a godly character? Are you seeking the Kingdom of God?
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church minister.