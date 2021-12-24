As we enter the holidays, there are many messages circulating about how to maintain or lose weight.
Campaigns have been created to encourage people to take control of their weight. These campaigns were not just created on a whim; they were created by experts who have conducted years of research about obesity in our country.
Obesity and being overweight increases severe illness risk and can also affect our mental health, leading to depression or anxiety. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for health. In addition to lowering the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and high blood pressure, it can also lower the risk of many different cancers.
We’ve heard the messages over and over; yet we still have a great number of citizens who are overweight or obese.
What exactly does it mean to be obese? When a person has a higher weight than what is considered healthy for his/her age and height, the person is considered to be in that category. Your BMI, or body mass index is a good indicator. If a person’s BMI is between 25 and just under 30, they are considered overweight. A BMI over 30 indicates a person is obese. There are smartphone and computer apps to calculate your BMI, or your doctor can assist you with the calculation.
When asked, many folks tend to think that people’s individual decisions — not societal factors — are to blame for the obesity epidemic. But this is an oversimplified view that could hinder progress toward obesity prevention.
Much evidence suggests that changes over the past 30 years in our work schedules, schools and food and beverage availability are the driving factors of the epidemic, according to a recent report from the Institute of Medicine.
If your numbers fall into the overweight or obese category, what should you do? First, consult with your physician. A trained health care provider should perform appropriate assessments to evaluate an individual’s health status and risks. If you have questions about your BMI, talk with your health care provider.
In addition, here are a few tips to help in your weight loss journey.
First, make a commitment to yourself that you will put in the work. Losing weight may not be easy or happen quickly, but commitment will pay off in the end. Involve your family and ask them to commit to making healthy changes, too. Family support is critical to success. Most importantly, be patient with yourself!
Set SMART goals. These goals are specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. Don’t just say “my goal is to lose weight.” Be specific.
For example, say “I will lose 10 pounds by March and be able to fit into clothes that are one size smaller.” Find the intrinsic motivation to do so and work toward your goal daily.
The first component of weight loss and/or weight management is healthy eating. Follow the USDA’s MyPlate plan. Eat out less. Frequently eating out and consuming high-calorie foods in large portions at restaurants can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain.
Plan ahead for your meals. Make sure to include more fruits and vegetables on your plate. Remember to include lunch meals in your plan so that you can continue the commitment to eat healthy while you’re at work. Remember to eat appropriate portion sizes.
Here are some tips to help you and your family serve more appropriate portions:
Divide plates into food groups: Encourage your family to use the MyPlate method of dividing plates. Use one top section for protein, the other for grains, and the bottom half for fruits and vegetables. The sections should not overlap or be piled high.
Serve food on smaller plates: This gives the appearance of a larger portion while keeping the portion size in check.
Stop when full: Allow your child to serve him or herself, and decide when to stop eating. Do not expect your child to eat everything on the plate.
The second component of weight loss and/or management is increased physical activity. Physical activity guidelines for adults involve getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity physical activity per week. For additional health benefits, an adult should get 300 minutes of moderate activity or 150 minutes of vigorous activity. Make sure to consult your physician before starting an exercise routine.
For more information or for questions regarding healthy food prep, contact Ellen Owens, Pasquotank County Extension director, at (252) 338-3954 or by email at ehowens@ncsu.edu.