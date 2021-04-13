As a working family, there were many nights when my husband and I played tag when it came to taking care of the kids.
While I’m at work, I had to trust my husband to do what he’s supposed to do, feed the kids, make sure they go to bed, etc.
There were a few times when I came home late at night and found a child, usually our youngest, wide awake, playing with toys. Some chore I put on a list may have not been done.
But my husband, like myself and many parents like us, does the best he can. In the end, spending time playing with our kids is more important that the dishes or that extra load of laundry.
Our family’s adventures have been full of green lights — opportunities that have led to great things. We’ve also had to stop at red lights — problems in our relationships, finances, etc. As actor/author Matthew McConaughey notes in his book, “Greenlights,” red lights eventually turn yellow (proceed with caution) and green (go, go, go!).
Recently, I talked with Kirk DeVine, president of the Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club, and a few other club members about their recent red light — the cancellation of the annual Fourth of July Celebration. My kids and I love the fireworks display and we were really looking forward to the event this year.
The Optimist Club talked with town officials and made a tough call. Will it be the right one, only time will tell. I imagine those involved have all-knowing crystal ball just a murky as I do.
The Fourth of July Celebration is the Optimist Club’s baby. It’s been nurturing and taking care of this family friendly event for over 40 years.
Even though the COVID vaccine is available for people 16 years of age and older, there’s still a lot of people who won’t have it by July. When you have an event that caters to kids, who most likely won’t have the vaccine, you have to think outside of the box.
In this case, organizers hit a big red light and were unable to find a solution that ensures people’s safety. So they canceled. Personally, I’d rather be wrong and not harm anyone, than be wrong by hosting a super-spreader event or something that lands myself or my fellow club members in court.
Red lights eventually turn green. I know the Optimist Club is determined to host the celebration again. When the club is ready, it will be one of the greatest events it has ever hosted. We’ll be there to cover it.
One person who knows about the opportunities green lights provide Chowan County resident Cindy Faircloth. Her daughter Shannon Mae Dotson sent us a Facebook message to say hello for her. We hope you have a great day, Cindy!
Another green light was when Melvin Tatem and his wife moved to Edenton in March 2019 from Macungie, PA.
He worked at Pennsylvania Power and Light Company as a Senior Civil draftsman for 32 years in Allentown, PA. Tatem also served as the pastor of Grace Deliverance Baptist Church in Bethlehem, PA, for 22 years.
Tatem recently self-published his autobiography, “From the Bottle, Through the Blood, To the Bible.” The book chronicles Tatem’s life, growing up in Elizabeth City, losing his mother as a child, being drafted during the Vietnam War as a college student, and dedicating his life to God and ministry after a near-death experience.
Anyone who would like to purchase a copy of the book can visit lulu.com or contact him at melvintatem47@gmail.com or 484-764-9163 .
I’ve heard Tatem lead the prayer at several events in town. Some of what he experienced would have caused traffic jams in some people’s lives, halting everything. He was able to turn them into green light moments, learning from them and becoming stronger in faith and character. Thank you, Tatem family, for coming to Edenton and sharing your talents.
Another green light moment happened Monday evening, as the Arrow of Light Scouts in Cub Scout Pack 164 crossed over to become members of Boy Scout Troop 164 at Bennett’s Millpond. Those who attended the ceremony and crossed over were Brendan and Wyatt Ganzert, Will Basnight and Bear Hagler. As their Webelo/Arrow of Light den leader, it’s been a privilege to be a part of their life’s journey. Hopefully, they’ve learned as much from me as I did from them. I know your parents and the other pack leaders are very proud. Congratulations!
I’ll be taking advantage of another green light this weekend teaching some kids basics of photography. Miles will be in charge of the newspaper while I’m gone, so please forward your articles and submissions to him at mlayton@ncweeklies.com .
As always, feel free to send any future story ideas or information for articles to me at nlayton@ncweeklies.com . I’ll see you around the Cupola!