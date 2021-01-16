The following is a condensed version of a sermon delivered last Sunday by the Rev. Carroll Bundy, pastor of New Hope United Methodist Church.
I read somewhere recently that in the Bible we are told 365 times to “fear not.” Fear not. Do not be afraid. Have no fear. I kind of think that means God does not want us to live our lives in fear. Not only that, but our actions and our reactions should not be fear driven. We are not called to be a people of fear.
Yet fear is the way the world gets things done. Fear is the easiest and quickest way to get a mass of people moving in one direction. Fear is the driver today. There’s fear of the right. Fear of the left. Fear of the white. Fear of the black. Fear of things being different.
Many times I have referenced a desire to “go back to Egypt,” because we are afraid of life in the wilderness. Just like the Israelites did when God, through Moses, was pushing them to a better life, to a better world, to a place where they could change the world and make it a better place.
God wants us in the wilderness, in the world. He doesn’t want us becoming like the world or giving in to the world, but He wants us out there changing the world to be Godly. God is not interested in our personal comfort. God is not interested in our religious preferences. He wants us living Godly lives, and through those Godly lives, leading others to Him.
We’ve got religion. We have plenty of religion. Most everyone knows about God and everyone has at least heard of Christ. Everyone knows someone who goes to church every Sunday. Sitting here today. Watching online, we’ve all got religion. But do we have God?
This past week was highlighted by a mob of thousands of people storming through police lines to enter the Capitol Building. Why did these people, some of whom were folks just like us, break the law? Why did they assault police officers and other law enforcement?
Fear. They were driven by fear. We are fed fear from every direction. Feed the fears of the crowd and you can convince them to do most anything you want them to do.
If you could have read some of the online posts about what happened, and many of you did, I was stunned by those rooting for the mob. Inciting others to join in. Threatening even more violence.
I was also stunned and dismayed by those who said the unrest was in some way worse than last year’s riots, and mobs in many cities across the nation.
Let’s talk about this week. At least five people died. One was a police officer doing his job; he died of head wounds. A woman trying to crawl through a window was shot. A woman fell off a scaffolding. A man had a heart attack, and another man also died.
They were real people. They were your friends and neighbors. They were your brothers and sisters. They were the people across the street or down the road who now are dead.
And the same happened so many times last year, in so many cities: people driven by fear. And in some ways we were complicit or even part of the problem. We contributed our two cents’ worth, or we stuck our head in the sand and said or did nothing.
Social media can bring us closer together or it can destroy us. God wants us in the wilderness. He wants us out and in the world so we can change the world and make it more Godly, not so we can be part of the world and become like the world.
I have preached on the judgment of the nations, “the sheep and the goats” parable, before. But a few weeks ago I came to an understanding about it that I never had before. The parable, from Matthew 25:32-33, begins with: “All the nations will be gathered in front of him. He will separate them from each other, just as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. He will put the sheep on his right side. But the goats he will put on his left.”
This parable is not about fear, it is about understanding the difference between Religious people and Godly people. The part that got me is where the folks don’t understand when or what they did right, or when or what they did wrong.
In verses 37-39, the parable continues: “Then those who are righteous will reply to him, ‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you a drink? When did we see you as a stranger and welcome you, or naked and give you clothes to wear? When did we see you sick or in prison and visit you?’”
Those who were deemed “goats” said the same thing: “Lord, when did we see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison and didn’t do anything to help you?”
You see, they knew God. They were all religious folks. They knew right from wrong. You can be the most religious person there is. You can know every scripture. You can go to church every week. You can teach, preach, and donate all you have, but that doesn’t make you Godly. Religious and Godly can be two entirely different things.
You can’t just wear God on your sleeve. You must have God inside, in your heart. We have talked about fear and using fear to change things, but change doesn’t have to be driven by fear.
I am really struck by the differences in baptism before Christ, and those after Christ. John’s baptism of repentance from sin. And the baptism of the Holy Spirit for a change on the inside. The difference between knowing, fearing God, and having God inside you.
Religious people get baptized. Godly people are changed through baptism. When you are baptized, when I or some other pastor dunks you under the water, it’s just water. We have prayed together. We have talked it through. If you are of age, you have at least a basic understanding of who Christ is and how the Holy Spirit will be become a part of who you are if you allow it to do so. And you are baptized in the name of God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.
When you are baptized, when you truly accept God into your heart, into your inner most thoughts, change happens. When the pastor dunks you under the waters, you can feel the power of the Holy Spirit come over you.
The thing is, while change does start immediately, complete change does not happen overnight. It takes a lifetime to become perfect in Christ. To become a sheep, to think Godly thoughts without even trying to, takes more than knowing who God is; it takes accepting God into your very being. We are human. When we talk about having Christ in our hearts, folks need to know it’s not just boom, and all is perfect. Boom, and you are a changed person. Boom, and you forget your old ways, your old personality, your old addictions. Boom, and you are aware of God all the time.
It takes continued work and study. It takes you being willing to change. But you can’t do it alone. It also takes a church family being willing to accept you for who you are, right now, in all your imperfections, and to work with you, to make you a better Christian. And it takes you being willing to accept the church family for who they are right now, and all their imperfections, and you being willing to make the church family better Christians as well. It takes all of us working together to become more than just religious; it helps us to become Godly.
If we want change in the direction of our nation, that change needs to start here in our hearts, here in our church family. We need to stop being Religious folks and start being Godly folks.
This country didn’t become Godless overnight. It took years and years of decline by Godly folks and a growth of Religious folks. We were strong in our churches all over the community, all over the nation and we resisted, we refused to change. We were stuck as slaves to our Egypt. Church has become more of a business; it’s become too comfortable, too planned, too systematic, too structured.
The church stopped being part of the community, and stopped looking out for the welfare of people in our community. The government became the defender of the people, the provider of welfare. The more the government did, the less the church did. As the church became more and more insignificant in the lives of everyday people, it also became more and more insignificant in the lives of the “church” people. The more insignificant the church became, the fewer attended and the fewer supported the church. We became more Religious and less Godly.
Now the small churches are closing, and the others are holding on. Right now we literally can’t support the welfare of our community, because its sheer size is so much greater than the church’s. And there is no reason for the community to want to support the church because, in a lot of ways, it sees the church as a group of folks who are not like them, not part of their life, not part of their family. The church invites with the condition people must become more like it before they can become part of the family.
We are disconnected. And it is up to us to find ways to mend these bridges and reconnect our friends and neighbors with our family. Transforming the world into a more Godly place starts here with our church family.