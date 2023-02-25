Museum-Maroon leader

Shown is David Hunter Strother’s 1856 depiction of maroon leader, Osman, for Harper’s New Monthly Magazine.

 Photo courtesy Library Company of Philadelphia

Covering more than 100,000 acres and straddling portions of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina lies the Great Dismal Swamp.

A foreboding environment, almost constantly wet and full of mosquitoes, biting flies and venomous snakes, it is hard to imagine that such a place once served as an area of refuge for many seeking escape from the horrifying system of enslavement between the 1600s and the end of the Civil War in 1865.