Covering more than 100,000 acres and straddling portions of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina lies the Great Dismal Swamp.
A foreboding environment, almost constantly wet and full of mosquitoes, biting flies and venomous snakes, it is hard to imagine that such a place once served as an area of refuge for many seeking escape from the horrifying system of enslavement between the 1600s and the end of the Civil War in 1865.
The Great Dismal Swamp represented one of, if not the largest, “maroon” community in North America. Maroon was a word used to describe self-emancipated people who formed their own independent communities.
The Great Dismal Swamp is significantly smaller today than it was when the first European colonists made their way into the area in the 17th century. At the time, the swamp would have covered around 1 million acres, encompassing almost the entirety of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina rather than just portions.
Much of North Carolina’s early colonial history is intertwined with the idea of the swamp being a place of refuge as debtors, criminals, religious dissidents, and escaped slaves and indentured servants from Virginia made their way into the inhospitable environment in search of freedom.
As the institution of slavery expanded throughout the colonial era into the antebellum period, the Dismal Swamp became a safe haven for the self-emancipated. It is hard to make any firm estimates of the swamp’s population given that it was populated by a people seeking to make themselves as hard to find as possible, yet even the lowest estimates are often still in the thousands.
Despite the elusive nature of the community, it was well known at the time that the swamp was a haven for escaped enslaved people seeking to avoid capture. Slave catchers often only entered the swamp at their own peril. Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin,” even wrote a novel, “Dred: A Tale of the Great Dismal Swamp,” set among the Dismal Swamp’s maroon community.
Many people believe that the Great Dismal Swamp was simply a stop for escaped enslaved people as they continued northward on the famed Underground Railroad, but the archaeological and historical records seem to portray a different story.
While the swamp certainly did serve a role on the Underground Railroad, it seems that far more of the people who made their way into the swamp saw it as their final destination instead of just a temporary refuge. Archaeologist have found artifacts throughout the swamp, providing evidence of houses as well as small scale agriculture. There almost certainly were people who were born in Great Dismal Swamp and lived the entirety of their lives within its confines.
The Great Dismal Swamp represented a real chance at freedom for many. It presented an opportunity to build a family, raise crops and livestock, and establish a home, all of which would have been denied them outside the swamp.
Noah Edwards is an artifact collections assistant at Museum of the Albemarle.